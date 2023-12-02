BetMGM bonus code: Get deposit match, guaranteed bonus bets, or first bet offer

As the title of this piece indicates, the BetMGM bonus code isn’t just a simple one welcome offer for all deal. Instead, three different welcome bonuses are available at this time with BetMGM. Each are available in different states, but each are incredibly generous.

You can get a bet $10, get $200 bonus bets offer in PA, MI, NJ, and WV (INQUIRERNEWS). If you’re in AZ, CO, IN, IA, IL, KS, LA, MA, MD, OH, TN, VA, or WY, you can get a 20% deposit match (PINEWS1500) or first bet offer up to $1,500 (PINEWSGET).

Kentucky players can only sign up with the BetMGM Kentucky bonus code at this time for the first bet offer up to $1,500.

Explaining more about each BetMGM bonus code and what to be aware of

I’ll start with BetMGM’s 20% deposit match offer, because that’s the one that’s the most complicated. The part that isn’t complicated is that 20% of your first cash deposit up to $7,500 is matched.

The part where things might get confusing is the 10x wagering requirement BetMGM has. Let’s say you have $50 in deposit matched funds courteous of BetMGM. In order to withdraw your $50 in cash, you must wager through $500 within a 30 day timeframe.

While that offer is easily one of the best sportsbook promo codes out there, the other two bonuses are easier to understand. I’ll switch gears to their first bet offer next, as that’s the offer available in most states including Kentucky.

This offer is great for placing a larger bet, as the money you wager will be paid back to you in bonus bets if it results in a loss. You’ll still need to win with your bonus bets to come out on the winning side of it all. But this offer is simple and effective for all types of players.

The simple and effective label can also be played on BetMGM’s bet $10, get $200 in bonus bets offer. Your first bet of $10 or more can be on any market and result in any way. When it’s settled, four $50 bonus bets (Making up the $200 total in bonus bets) will be credited.

Click on any of the offer modules or hyperlinked text in the top section corresponding to the offer you want to sign up with in order to begin signing up.

Best Saturday college football action to wager on BetMGM

The college football regular season is winding down quickly, and there are only six games being played Saturday featuring one of the top 25 ranked teams in the country. After these games come bowl games and eventually the playoffs.

No. 19 Oklahoma State vs No. 9 Texas gets it started at Noon ET in a Big 12 Championship Game where BetMGM odds have the Longhorns favored in by 15.5 points in. This game has a high totals market set at 55.5 points.

The next marquee game is the SEC Championship between No. 1 Georgia and No. 8 Alabama. Georgia are 5.5 point favorites on the road in another game with a 55.5 point totals market.

No. 25 SMU takes on No. 17 Tulane at 4:00 p.m. ET alongside Georgia and Alabama. At 8:00 p.m. ET, No. 2 Michigan battles No. 18 Iowa in the Big Ten Championship and No. 15 Louisville takes on No. 4 Florida State for the ACC crown.

BetMGM odds favor the Seminoles by just 1.5 points at home, but the Wolverines are whopping 22.5 point road favorites over the Hawkeyes.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.