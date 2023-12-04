BetMGM bonus code: Choose the welcome bonus that sounds best to bet on MNF

While many of the best sports betting sites just have one welcome offer for new users, the BetMGM bonus code is full of selections. There are three welcome bonuses available across a variety of states, and each has a different code.

A first bet offer up to $1,500 (PINEWSGET) , bet $10, get $200 in bonus bets (INQUIRERNEWS), or 20% deposit match worth up to $1,500 in bonus bets (PINEWS1500) are the three offers available. Keep reading below to see where each offer can be signed up for and more information on each.

Where you can redeem each BetMGM bonus code

The table below will tell you everything you need to know about what states are eligible for the varying welcome offers BetMGM has. Remember you can only sign up with one welcome offer as a new user.

Sign up by clicking an offer module below the table or one of the sections of linked text in the top paragraph. Either method will work, and signing up from there is as simple as following the steps BetMGM will prompt from you.

Welcome Offer Bonus Code Available States Welcome Offer Get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet doesn’t win Bonus Code PINEWSGET Available States Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and Wyoming Welcome Offer Bet $10, get $200 in bonus bets Bonus Code INQUIRERNEWS Available States Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia Welcome Offer Exclusive: 20% deposit match up to $1,500 in bonus bets Bonus Code PINEWS1500 Available States Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and Wyoming

More information on each BetMGM bonus code

Each BetMGM bonus code works a bit differently. For starters, the welcome offer that’s arguably the most simple to understand is the bet $10, get $200 in bonus bets offer. What’s important to remember here is that new customers in MI, NJ, PA, and WV are the only ones eligible for it.

But it’s an easy process to understand and is a friendly one for new users who just want to bet $10 or so. After your first bet of $10 or more settles in any capacity (Win, push, or loss), four $50 bonus bets will be credited to your account. Just use these bets within seven days and they won’t expire.

The next simplest welcome bonus to understand is BetMGM’s first bet offer up to $1,500. Whatever your first bet wagered is up to that amount will be paid back to you as bonus bets if you lose. While this offer suffers from needing your first bet to lose in order to get bonus bets, having that type of insurance is nice.

BetMGM’s exclusive offer for a 20% deposit match worth up to $1,500 in bonus bets is the one I recommend to experienced players content with wagering a lot. Multiply whatever amount BetMGM matches by ten, and that’s going to be the amount of money you have to wager before being able to withdraw your deposit matched funds as bonus bets.

Although you’ll have 30 days to meet BetMGM’s wagering requirement, it’s important to weigh that in your mind before deciding if that’s the right offer for you. Keep reading to see how I’d bet Monday Night Football after signing up with any of the best sportsbook promo codes BetMGM offers.

Betting guide for Monday Night Football with BetMGM odds

This game’s odds jumps off the screen immediately solely due to the large ten point spread Jacksonville has in their favor. I typically don’t like to bet on games with that high a spread, but I understand why Jacksonville is seen as worthy favorites like that.

Their moneyline price of -500 won’t yield much return in comparison to the -110 odds their -10 spread does. Cincinnati’s moneyline price is +375, which would yield a nice return even if you only bet $10.

But the market I’m focusing most on is the 40 point totals market. My pick for this game is over 40 points (-110). That starts with the Bengals’ defense being mediocre and Jacksonville’s offense being the tenth highest scoring offense.

Jake Browning isn’t inspiring much confidence across the league, but I don’t think he’s any worse than some of the starting quarterbacks we’ve seen this year.

If the Jaguars can chip in 24-27 points, the Bengals should have enough playmaking after the catch in Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, and Joe Mixon to score enough points to help this game hit the over on points.

