BetMGM bonus code: Choose from 20% match, $200 in 4 states or $1.5K insurance

New bettors can find welcome promotions using a BetMGM bonus code after registering a new account in any location besides D.C. and New York. All of the offers will require a bonus code, a new BetMGM account and a minimum deposit to get started.

BetMGM is one of the top sports betting sites in the United States, especially when it comes to NBA betting. You’ll find curated same game parlays, competitive odds and exceptional user interface on the mobile app.

Let’s walk through the three offers of which new bettors can activate one with the following codes:

Offer 1: Apply BetMGM bonus code PINEWS1500 to earn a 20 percent deposit match up to a maximum $1,500 in bonus bets

Offer 2: Use BetMGM bonus code PINEWSGET with a $10 deposit and bet to win $200 in bonus no matter how the bet settles

Offer 3: Input BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERNEWS to earn up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet doesn’t win

BetMGM offers by state

Arizona — PINEWS1500/INQUIRERNEWS Colorado — PINEWS1500/INQUIRERNEWS Illinois — PINEWS1500/INQUIRERNEWS Indiana — PINEWS1500/INQUIRERNEWS Iowa — PINEWS1500/INQUIRERNEWS Kansas — PINEWS1500/INQUIRERNEWS Kentucky— INQUIRERNEWS Louisiana — PINEWS1500/INQUIRERNEWS Maryland — PINEWS1500/INQUIRERNEWS Massachusetts — PINEWS1500/INQUIRERNEWS Michigan — PINEWS1500/PINEWSGET/INQUIRERNEWS (All three offers) New Jersey — PINEWS1500/PINEWSGET/INQUIRERNEWS (All three offers) Ohio — PINEWS1500/INQUIRERNEWS Pennsylvania — PINEWS1500/PINEWSGET/INQUIRERNEWS (All three offers) Tennessee — PINEWS1500/INQUIRERNEWS Virginia — PINEWS1500/INQUIRERNEWS West Virginia — PINEWS1500/PINEWSGET/INQUIRERNEWS (All three offers) Wyoming — PINEWS1500/INQUIRERNEWS

BetMGM bonus code, explained

PINEWS1500

The exclusive 20 percent deposit match begins earning bonus bets as soon as you hit the initial threshold of a $10 deposit, starting with $2 in bonus bets earned. The bonus bet value increases up to a maximized deposit earning the full $1,500 in bonus bets.

This offer is unique in that there is no initial wager required. BetMGM does require 10x the bonus wagered within 30 days to begin withdrawing any cash winnings.

Imagine you made a $200 deposit which would earn $40 in bonus bets.

The $40 in bonus must be used within seven days and can profit cash. However, the cash cannot be withdrawn until you meet the 10x wagering requirement In this example, you would need to wager $400 (10 x $40) in total cash bets within 30 days to start withdrawing winnings

PINEWSGET

This deal, as shown above, is only available in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia. New customers can deposit and wager $10 to win $200 no matter how the bet settles. This is one of the rare deals among books where customers can profit cash and earn bonus bets.

Let’s use the Friday night matchup between the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics as an example.

A $10 bet on the Celtics outright at -255 has two outcomes with this promotion:

A win profits $3.92, returns the $10 stake and provides $200 in bonus bets Even if the bet misses, BetMGM deposits the $200 in bonus bets

As with the other offers, these bonus funds are valid for seven days to use within the BetMGM platform. When you fund a wager with bonus bets, the stake always goes back to the house no matter the bet outcome.

INQUIRERNEWS

Finally, new bettors can test different markets with the chance of recouping a first bet miss up to a maximum $1,500 in bonus bets. This is one of the highest first bet insurance offers in existence among top books. This offer requires a $10 deposit and a cash wager of any size on any odds to get started.

However your bet shakes out, the bettor comes out ahead. A win profits cash and a returned stake while a miss is covered by the BetMGM bonus bets. If you placed $100 on the over 217 total points (-108) in the Knicks vs. Celtics, you either profit cash and the stake or BetMGM would cover the $100 stake with bonus bets to use within seven days.

21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA). 21+ to wager. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (KS, NV), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help (MI). Visit BetMGM.com for Terms & Conditions. US promotional offers not available in DC, Nevada, New York or Ontario.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.