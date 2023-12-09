BetMGM bonus code: Grab one of three offers this weekend

New users can access one of three introductory offers with the use of a BetMGM bonus code in any BetMGM sports betting state besides D.C. and New York. All of these offers require you to be a new customer, be physically-located in the correct state and a minimum $10 deposit.

We’ll walk you through how to activate each offer from BetMGM, one of the top sports betting sites across the nation.

BetMGM bonus code PINEWS1500 — 20 percent deposit match up to a maximum $1,500 in bonus

A minimum $10 deposit would earn $2 in bonus bets up to a maximized deposit earning the full $1,500 bonus. This offer differs from the other two in that there’s no initial wager to get started.

However, BetMGM requires 10x the bonus wagered in total cash bets within 30 days. This frees up any cash winnings to be withdrawn.

BetMGM bonus code PINEWSGET — Bet $10, Get $200 in bonus bets no matter how the bet settles

Bettors in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia can make a minimum $10 deposit and bet on any odds to win $200 in bonus bets. However your bet settles, the bonus is earned from making the wager alone.

This deal is exceptional for new bettors because you can pick a favorite and potentially net cash winnings and the bonus at the same time.

BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERNEWS — Get up to $1,500 in bonus back if your first bet doesn’t win

First, this offer requires a minimum $10 deposit and a cash bet of any size. If the bet wins, it doesn’t earn bonus bets, but works like a normal wager winning cash and returning the stake.

If you miss the first bet, BetMGM covers the loss with bonus bets. The miss can be a $1 stake or $1,500, BetMGM covers it up to that maximum with bonus bets.

Use the corresponding modules below to find whichever offer you prefer from BetMGM Sportsbook.

BetMGM offers by location

BetMGM Bonus Code Offer Location BetMGM Bonus Code PINEWS1500 Offer 20% Deposit match up to $1,500 in bonus bets Location AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, LA, MA, MI, MD, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY BetMGM Bonus Code PINEWSGET Offer Bet $10, Get $200 in bonus bets Location MI, NJ, PA, WV BetMGM Bonus Code INQUIRERNEWS Offer Get up to $1,500 back in bonus if first bet doesn’t win Location AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MI, MD, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY

Qualifying wagers with the BetMGM bonus code

PINEWS1500

As mentioned above, there’s no initial wager required. However, you’ll need to use bonus bets within seven days and cash wager 10x the bonus within 30 days to withdraw any cash winnings.

Let’s say you make a $100 deposit and earn $20 in bonus bets.

You could use the bonus bets to profit cash such as $20 on Army -148 in the Army vs. Navy game. If the bet hits, the stake disappears to the house but you now have cash in your account. Note that this cash cannot be withdrawn until you meet the 10x wagering requirement.

Alternatively, if you placed the $100 on the same line, no matter how the bet settles this would meet half of the wagering requirement — $200 in this scenario.

PINEWSGET

The Bet/Get offer is extremely easy to navigate and requires the $10 deposit and wager on any odds. In the same game, consider grabbing Army -2.5 (-115) since the spread is less than a field goal.

Whether Army covers or not, BetMGM deposits bonus bets to your account. These bonus bets are valid for seven days and can be used on any bet within the BetMGM platform or mobile app.

INQUIRERNEWS

Finally, the first bet insurance allows new bettors to recoup a first bet miss up to a maximum $1,500 in bonus. This is currently the largest first bet insurance promo across all major books.

The outcome of your first bet dictates how the promo plays out. A win pays cash and returns your stake while only a miss can earn the bonus bets.

If you created a +242 same game parlay for the Army-Navy game and put down $100, here are the outcomes of the promotion:

If it hits, you profit $242 and keep the $100 stake A miss means BetMGM covers your $100 stake with bonus bets

