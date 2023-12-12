Pick bet and get, 20% deposit match, or first bet offer with BetMGM bonus code Tuesday

As the title of this piece indicates, the BetMGM bonus code is generous in the way it gives new players freedom to select the welcome offer they prefer to redeem. All three are among the best sportsbook promo codes out there.

The three BetMGM bonus codes are PINEWSGET (Bet $10, get $200 in bonus bets), PINEWS1500 (20% deposit match up to $1,500 in bonus bets), or INQUIRERNEWS (First bet offer up to $1,500).

Different states are eligible for different welcome offers, so be sure to continue reading and reference the table below to make sure your offer is available in your state.

BetMGM bonus code guide to each state

Bonus Code Welcome Offer Available States Bonus Code PINEWSGET Welcome Offer Bet $10, get $200 in bonus bets Available States MI, NJ, PA, WV Bonus Code PINEWS1500 Welcome Offer 20% deposit match up to $1,500 in bonus bets Available States AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, LA, MA, MI, MD, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Bonus Code INQUIRERNEWS Welcome Offer Get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet doesn’t win Available States AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MI, MD, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY

Which BetMGM bonus code should you choose?

The beauty of BetMGM having this many welcome bonuses available across different states is it promotes the user to decide which welcome bonus is best for them pending on their betting experience and desires with BetMGM.

Their simplest welcome offer that guarantees $200 in bonus bets is a seamless choice considering you don’t have to do anything different than start betting. Just $10 is what needs to be settled on any wager for your bonus to kick in. Four $50 bonus bets is how you’ll see your bonus bets as a result of this offer.

BetMGM’s second simplest welcome offer to understand is up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet doesn’t win. Any market can be bet on and you’ll get a second chance with your funds if you’re unsuccessful in your first attempt. This kind of insurance is incredibly useful if you’re looking to place a large bet.

Getting a 20% deposit match up to $1,500 in bonus bets is the welcome offer that’s the most complicated to understand due to the 10x wagering requirement that comes with this offer. Let’s say you deposit $500 into your account and get $100 in bonus bets from BetMGM.

Before you withdraw your cash winnings, you must wager through ten times your $100 in bonus bets (Which would come out to $500 in bonus bets). BetMGM gives you 30 days to satisfy this wagering requirement, which is a generous timeframe.

Steps to signing up with BetMGM

Begin the process of registering with BetMGM by taking advantage of the offer modules and links in this piece. Be ready to enter and verify your personal information and have the bonus code you’re looking to sign up with on standby. Complete your first deposit of $10 or more and get 20% of it matched with code PINEWS1500. Meet the 10x wagering requirement BetMGM has for your deposit matched funds within 30 days. Place your first bet of at least $10 on any market with code PINEWSGET and get $200 in bonus bets after it settles no matter the result. Or place your first bet up to $1,500 and get your stake back in bonus bets if it’s unsuccessful with code INQUIRERNEWS. You have seven days to use bonus bets before they expire with code PINEWSGET or INQUIRERNEWS.

Tuesday’s NBA slate for BetMGM bettors to wager on

Coming off winning the first ever NBA In-Season Championship, the Lakers take to the road to battle the Mavericks. The Celtics will look to defend home court against the Cavaliers at the same time.

At 8:00 p.m. ET the NBA Champion Nuggets take face the Chicago Bulls on the road. The two games afterwards that end Tuesday’s basketball festivities are the Warriors vs Suns and Kings vs Clippers.

In particular, I’ll be intrigued to see how Phoenix plays as Bradley Beal will make his long-awaited return to the court and play in just his fourth game with the Suns. BetMGM is one of the best NBA betting sites to sign up with to bet on these games.

