BetMGM bonus code unlocks choice of three offers in different states

The BetMGM bonus code comes with three different welcome bonuses you can choose from. The two offers available in the largest number of states are a 20% deposit match worth up to $1,500 in bonus bets and a first bet offer up to $1,500.

BetMGM’s third choice is only available in four states (MI, NJ, PA, and WV), and the offer is bet $10, get $200 in bonus bets. Since different welcome offers are available in different states, it’s important to see the table below dictating what bonuses are available where.

Available States Welcome Offer Bonus Code Available States AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, LA, MA, MI, MD, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Welcome Offer 20% deposit match up to $1,500 in bonus bets Bonus Code PINEWS1500 Available States AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MI, MD, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Welcome Offer Get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet doesn’t win Bonus Code INQUIRERNEWS Available States MI, NJ, PA, WV Welcome Offer Bet $10, get $200 in bonus bets Bonus Code PINEWSGET

More on each BetMGM bonus code available to new players

I’ll start with BetMGM’s simplest offer available across the most states, which is their first bet offer up to $1,500. Like other sportsbook promo codes that offer bonuses like this, your first bet is subject to getting paid back in bonus bets if it doesn’t win. Just make sure your wager is under $1,500 to get a second chance with your funds if you lose.

Arguably BetMGM’s easiest offer to comprehend is their bet $10, get $200 in bonus bets offer. For new players looking to wager a small amount, you get the perk of four $50 bonus bets being credited to your account after your first bet settles. The only downside to this offer is it only being available to new players in four states.

If you’re looking to sign up with a bet and get themed welcome offer but you’re not in an eligible BetMGM bet and get state, check out the ESPN BET promo code offer of bet anything, get $250 in bonus bets.

I’ll finish by talking about BetMGM’s 20% deposit match offer. This is an offer I encourage players looking to make large first deposits to consider. If you’re going into registration with plans of depositing a few hundred dollars or more, getting 20% of that amount matched is a nice bonus.

But be sure you’re willing to bet plenty after your deposit is made. This is because a 10x wagering requirement must be met within 30 days on your deposit matched funds. This means $300 in deposit matched funds would require you to bet through $3,000 of cash before being able to withdraw your cash winnings.

Wednesday’s NBA slate for BetMGM players to bet on

After a lighter slate of five NBA games Tuesday, there are nine games players can wager on Wednesday While there aren’t too many games that can classify as “Must-See”, there are a couple that could be entertaining.

In particular, the Pacers vs Bucks is the game I’m most intrigued by. This game will be just the second game both teams have played since Indiana eliminated Milwaukee in the NBA In-Season Tournament semi-final.

The other game I’ll be intrigued by is the Nets vs Suns. Although injuries to Phoenix take away some of the star power in this game, this is a game I’m interested in due to where they’re each at in their respective conference standings.

