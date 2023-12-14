BetMGM bonus code: Choice of two promos up to $1,500 in value or $200 bonus bets

Thursday Night Football is once again upon us, and the BetMGM bonus code is ripe for the picking. There are three welcome bonuses in this piece for you to pick from. Different states are eligible for different offers, and each offer comes with a different bonus code.

Those in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, LA, MA, MI, MD, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY can sign up for a 20% deposit match worth up to $1,500 in bonus bets with code PINEWS1500. Those same states plus Kentucky can instead choose a $1,500 maximum first bet offer with code INQUIRERNEWS.

Finally, a bet $10, get $200 in bonus bets offer is available but only to new players in MI, NJ, PA, or WV. Use code PINEWSGET to redeem this offer. Keep reading to help you decide which offer you should choose.

How to use each BetMGM bonus code

20% deposit match with bonus code PINEWS1500

If you choose BetMGM’s 20% deposit match before betting on Thursday Night Football, you’ll have 20% of your first deposit up to $7,500 in cash matched. That’s where the maximum of $1,500 in bonus bets comes in, as you can decide how much you want to deposit.

After your deposit is matched, you’ll have to wager 10x the amount BetMGM matched before you’re able to withdraw your cash earnings. You don’t need to worry about completing the wagering requirement by betting only on TNF, as you have 30 days to meet it.

This type of welcome bonus is something most sportsbooks don’t offer and is more commonly seen across the best casino bonuses. But if you have plans of wagering a large amount of money regularly, having those deposit matched funds will eventually pay off.

Get your first bet stake back in bonus bets if it loses up with bonus code INQUIRERNEWS

If you choose this offer, you can wager as much as you wish up to $1,500 on your first bet. If you don’t win, the money you wagered unsuccessfully will be converted into bonus bets for you to use within the next seven days.

If you win your first bet, no bonus bets will come your way but you’ll have at least been successful. Unlike the bet365 bonus code or other welcome bonuses that have a minimum odds requirement, any market is fair game with this offer.

Bet $10, get $200 in bonus bets with bonus code PINEWSGET

Finally, this offer is only available in four states but is the best option for casual new customers with one bet in mind before signing up. There’s no harm or foul to redeeming this offer if you’re just looking to bet once, as your $200 in bonus bets are guaranteed.

After you settle your first bet of $10 or more, four $50 bonus bets will be yours. These bets have seven days to be used before expiring.

BetMGM odds for Chargers vs Raiders

Odds are accurate as of time of publish and are subject to change.

Teams Moneyline Odds Spread Odds Totals Odds Teams Los Angeles Chargers Moneyline Odds +135 Spread Odds +3 (-110) Totals Odds O34 (-110) Teams Las Vegas Raiders Moneyline Odds -160 Spread Odds -3 (-110) Totals Odds U34 (-110)

My picks for this game are the Raiders moneyline, Raiders to cover the -3 point spread, and the game to finish over 34 points. Both offenses leave a lot to be desired, but if the the Steelers and Patriots could go over the totals market last week, so can these teams.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.