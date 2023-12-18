Bet with one of three welcome offers at your side when you use the BetMGM bonus code

The best sportsbook promo codes offered in North America encompass first bet, bet and get, and deposit match offers. When it comes to BetMGM, there’s a BetMGM bonus code for each one of these offer types!

Get $200 in bonus bets after settling a bet of $10 or more with code PINEWSGET. Get your first bet up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if you lose with code INQUIRERNEWS. Or get 20% of your first deposit matched with code PINEWS1500.

Keep reading for state eligibility notes and more on how you may use these offers Monday to bet on the Eagles vs Seahawks MNF clash. If you live in North Carolina, you can read all about the BetMGM North Carolina bonus code coming in 2024.

More information regarding the BetMGM bonus code choices you have

Welcome Offer Bonus Code Available States Welcome Offer Bet $10, get $200 in bonus bets Bonus Code PINEWSGET Available States MI, NJ, PA, WV Welcome Offer Get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet doesn’t win Bonus Code INQUIRERNEWS Available States AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MI, MD, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Welcome Offer 20% deposit match up to $1,500 in bonus bets Bonus Code PINEWS1500 Available States AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, LA, MA, MI, MD, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY

Bet $10 get $200 bonus bets (PINEWSGET)

Unfortunately, this is the welcome offer the fewest amount of new players can redeem due to it being in just four states. But this welcome offer is highly generous and one I can’t recommend enough if you’re in an eligible state.

Four bonus bets valued at $50 apiece will be yours after settling a bet of $10 or more. You can lose your first bet or win it and your bonus bets are guaranteed. This is a common type of welcome offer in the industry and one you can’t go wrong picking.

Get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet doesn’t win (INQUIRERNEWS)

If your preferred type of betting is wagering larger amounts of money, getting this type of bet insurance offer will do you good. This is the offer BetMGM has available in the most states and is also the only option you can redeem in Kentucky.

BetMGM’s maximum amount of $1,500 is $500 more than the next highest amount offered by other sportsbooks with this type of offer. Nobody wants to lose a bet, but knowing your first bet’s stake isn’t lost entirely is a good way to soften the blow.

20% deposit match up to $1,500 in bonus bets (PINEWS1500)

This is an exclusive welcome bonus available for a limited time. I only recommend this for players looking to deposit a substantial amount of money due to BetMGM’s 10x wagering requirement they impose on the bonus bets they match.

Let’s say you deposit the maximum amount of $7,500 in cash and get $1,500 in matched bonus bets. Winnings earned by wagering with those bonus bets cannot be withdrawn until $15,000 of your own money is wagered within 30 days.

While you can still get good value with this welcome offer by depositing a lesser amount than $7,500, it’s important to keep BetMGM’s wagering requirement in mind before picking this option.

How BetMGM sees Monday Night Football playing out

BetMGM’s moneyline odds for the Eagles and Seahawks are -185 and +150, respectively. As of the time of publish, Jalen Hurts and Geno Smith’s statuses for the game are in question.

With those caveats in mind, it’s interesting to see a spread of just three points in Philadelphia’s favor for this game. Many (Including myself) see this as a potential trap game for Philadelphia.

But how this game should be bet on will come down to who the quarterbacks are for these teams. In Hurts’ case dealing with an illness, it’s hard to forecast how well he’ll play if he suits up.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.