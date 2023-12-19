BetMGM bonus code: Choose deposit match, first bet, or bet and get offer Tuesday

Options are aplenty for new customers signing up with BetMGM Sportsbook. There isn’t just one BetMGM bonus code to choose from like you see some of the other best sports betting sites have. Instead, you have three choices depending on your location.

20% of your first deposit up to $1,500 in bonus bets will be matched if you use code PINEWS1500. Your first bet’s stake up to $1,500 will be paid back in bonus bets if you lose with code INQUIRERNEWS. Or $200 in bonus bets can be claimed after you settle a bet of $10 or more with code PINEWSGET.

If you like what you’ve heard so far, keep reading to make sure you’re in an eligible state and know how to use your welcome offer.

States Welcome Offer Bonus Code States AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, LA, MA, MI, MD, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Welcome Offer 20% deposit match up to $1,500 in bonus bets Bonus Code PINEWS1500 States AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MI, MD, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Welcome Offer Get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet doesn’t win Bonus Code INQUIRERNEWS States MI, NJ, PA, WV Welcome Offer Bet $10, get $200 in bonus bets Bonus Code PINEWSGET

Deep dive on how to sign up for the BetMGM bonus code

Making sure the welcome offer you want to redeem is available in your state is the first step to signing up. BetMGM takes a unique approach in their welcome bonuses by having different states be eligible for different amounts of offers.

After you’ve done this, registering is as simple as clicking one of the links in this piece. Enter whatever information is asked of you and type in the respective bonus code attached to the offer you’re redeeming.

Depositing at least $10 is the minimum amount BetMGM requires of you before placing your first bet. Luckily for you, BetMGM has no shortage of banking options to select from.

Deep dive on how to use each BetMGM bonus code

If you signed up with BetMGM’s bet $10, get $200 in bonus bets offer, just wait for your first bet to settle. Your bonus bets will then be credited as four wagers of $50.

If you redeemed BetMGM’s first bet offer, you can bet as much as $1,500. When your bet settles, you’ll be given your stake back in bonus bets if you wind up losing. You can use the bonus bets earned from these offers over the next seven days before they expire.

BetMGM’s 20% deposit match offer will be valued up to $1,500 in bonus bets (Meaning $7,500 is the maximum amount you can deposit that BetMGM will match). A 10x wagering requirement on your deposit matched funds will then need to be met over the next 30 days.

An example of this in action is $300 in deposit matched funds will require you to wager through $3,000 before being able to withdraw your earned winnings.

Ja Morant returning to the NBA highlights Tuesday’s sporting slate

Ja Morant is one of the NBA’s most controversial figures due to his off the court actions. But there’s no denying the 24 year old is one of the best players in the league and a future face of the league.

In 25 games without their franchise star, Memphis sits 13th in the Western Conference at 6-19. Morant returns to Memphis Tuesday to face the 16-11 New Orleans Pelicans.

BetMGM has five prop bets on Ja Morant to bet on. The one I like most is 32 combined points and assists at -120 odds. Memphis are -8.5 point underdogs and have a moneyline market of +280.

Just three other NBA games take place Tuesday. Those are the Spurs vs Bucks, Celtics vs Warriors, and Suns vs Trail Blazers. San Antonio are the biggest underdogs of Tuesday’s slate at +900 and a spread of +16.5 as they’ll be without Victor Wembanyama.

Read up on the BetMGM North Carolina bonus code coming soon!

The Tar Heel State projects to be the next state BetMGM will launch in, and the next state to go live with online sports betting. You can read all about the BetMGM North Carolina bonus code to prepare for launch in early 2024.

