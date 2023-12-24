BetMGM bonus code: Bet on Christmas Eve with one of three sign up offers

Christmas Eve is a thrilling day for many reasons, and being able to bet on the NFL and any other sport is one of those reasons. If you’re looking to sign up with the BetMGM bonus code, there are three sign up bonuses up for grabs.

Each welcome bonus comes with a different bonus code to use when signing up. You can get a $1,500 maximum first bet offer (INQUIRERNEWS), 20% deposit match up to $1,600 in bonus bets (PINEWS1600), or a bet $10, get $200 in bonus bets offer (PINEWSGET).

Click on any of the links or offer modules in this piece to be directed to BetMGM’s sign-up page. Use the bonus code attached to your welcome offer, make your first deposit, and begin betting on whatever action suits your desires.

Make sure the BetMGM bonus code is available in your state

Welcome Offer Available States Bonus Code Welcome Offer Get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet doesn’t win Available States AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MI, MD, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Bonus Code INQUIRERNEWS Welcome Offer 20% deposit match up to $1,600 in bonus bets Available States AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, LA, MA, MI, MD, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Bonus Code PINEWS1600 Welcome Offer Bet $10, get $200 in bonus bets Available States MI, NJ, PA, WV Bonus Code PINEWSGET

Read up on why each BetMGM bonus code is worth redeeming

First bet offer worth up to $1,500 in bonus bets (INQUIRERNEWS)

Let’s say you’re looking to bet $100 after signing up. If your bet loses, you’ll get four bonus bets of $25 apiece back. If your wager is $50 or less, you’ll get one bonus bet worth that amount. Any bet over $50 will be split into four bonus bets worth 25% of your stake.

This is one of the very best sportsbook promo codes new players can sign up with. It allows your first bet to be $500 more than other sportsbooks that offer a similar type of welcome offer such as the Caesars Sportsbook promo code.

20% deposit match worth up to $1,600 in bonus bets (PINEWS1600)

If you’re looking to place a first deposit of a large enough amount that having 20% of it be matched by BetMGM, bonus code PINEWS1600 is for you. The maximum amount of cash you can deposit is $8,000, meaning $1,600 is the maximum amount BetMGM will match.

If you choose this sign up bonus, you’ll have to wager through 10x the amount of your bonus bets. For example, $500 in deposit matched bonus bets requires you to wager $5,000 before being able to withdraw your cash winnings. Click here to learn more about wagering requirements.

Bet $10, get $200 in bonus bets (PINEWSGET)

$200 in bonus bets in the form of four $50 wagers can be yours by simply placing your first bet of $10 or more and having it settle. Your first bet can result in a win, loss, or push and not impact you getting your bonus bets. You’ll then have seven days to make sure you use each bonus bet before it expires.

What the NFL Christmas Eve slate looks like

Most of the Week 16 NFL slate will be played on Christmas Eve, and it starts with the Lions vs Vikings and Browns vs Texans as being a couple pivotal games in the wild card race for the NFC and AFC, respectively. Another 1:00 p.m. ET games that have massive implications is the Colts vs Falcons.

Just three games will be played in the mid-afternoon window, with the Cowboys vs Dolphins being the biggest draw of the three. The other two games are the Jaguars vs Buccaneers and Cardinals vs Bears.

Sunday Night Football isn’t the most electrifying matchup, as the Patriots take on the Broncos. But with Denver still on the hunt for a playoff spot, there are still stakes for this game.

