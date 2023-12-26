BetMGM bonus code: Choose deposit match, first bet, or bet and get sign up bonus

One of the most generous sportsbooks in the industry is BetMGM. They’re generous because they offer a BetMGM bonus code that suits every type of sports bettor. As the title indicates, each sign up bonus is uniquely different.

Here are the three welcome offers available: A 20% deposit match up to $1,600 in bonus bets, first bet offer up to $1,500, or bet $10, get $200 in bonus bets. The bonus code you need to use during sign up for each respective offer is PINEWS1600, INQUIRERNEWS, or PINEWSGET.

BetMGM goes against the grain by giving different states different combination choices of these offers. Of the best sports betting apps out there, this is something exclusive to BetMGM at this time. Check the table below for reference on your state’s sign up bonus.

Available States Welcome Offer Bonus Code Available States AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, LA, MA, MI, MD, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Welcome Offer 20% deposit match up to $1,600 in bonus bets Bonus Code PINEWS1600 Available States AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MI, MD, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Welcome Offer Get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet doesn’t win Bonus Code INQUIRERNEWS Available States MI, NJ, PA, WV Welcome Offer Bet $10, get $200 in bonus bets Bonus Code PINEWSGET

Diving deeper into each BetMGM bonus code for new players

20% deposit match worth up to $1,600 in bonus bets

Whatever you decide to deposit between $10 and $8,000 in cash will be matched at a rate of 20% from BetMGM themselves. This limited time exclusive offer gives you control over how much in bonus bets you get.

Be noted that a 10x wagering requirement on your bonus bets will be implemented. You’ll have 30 days to wager through 10x the amount BetMGM matches in cash if you wish to withdraw your winnings earned from bonus bets and avoid the rest of your bonus bets expiring.

First bet offer up to $1,500

A more traditional type of welcome offer is the first bet offer BetMGM has. You can wager up to $1,500 on your first bet and get that amount paid back to you in bonus bets if it results in a loss.

A wager under $50 will result in one bonus bet equal to that amount being paid back. Any wager above $50 will divide your bonus bets up into five bets equal to 20% of your stake.

Bet $10, get $200 bonus bets

The most seen type of welcome offer in today’s sports betting scene is bonus bets earned after placing or settling your first bet. In BetMGM’s case, your $200 in bonus bets will be yours after your first bet of $10 or more settles.

The result of your first bet doesn’t impact you receiving bonus bets. Four $50 bets is how BetMGM pays out their players who choose this offer. Just be sure you’re eligible for this offer since it’s only available in four states.

Previewing Tuesday’s sports betting slate for BetMGM users

The NBA has a slate of nine games being played Tuesday. Since so many of the league’s best teams played on Christmas Day, there’s not as many clear cut must-see games. That said, a few games stick out above the rest to bet on with one of the best NBA betting sites.

The first is the Timberwolves vs Thunder. Minnesota still sit atop the Western Conference at 22-6 but have Denver and Oklahoma City two and 3.5 games behind them, respectively.

Ja Morant has led the Memphis Grizzlies to a 3-0 record since returning from his 25 game suspension as they look to crawl out of 13th place. They face the New Orleans Pelicans, who remain one of the most perplexing franchises in the association.

Finally, the Pacers take on the Rockets in an East vs West clash. Indiana and Houston are both eighth in their respective conferences. The Rockets are 12-2 at home compared to 3-10 on the road, so that could play a role in this game.

