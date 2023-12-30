BetMGM bonus code has three sign up offers to pick before betting on CFB, NFL, etc.

New users looking to create a BetMGM account will be spoiled by the BetMGM bonus code. This is because BetMGM is an unique sportsbook offering three different sign up bonuses for players in different states to choose from.

Users in four states can sign up with a bet $10, get $200 in bonus bets offer (PINEWSGET). Those in a majority of legal BetMGM states can choose from a first bet offer worth up to $1,500 (INQUIRERNEWS) or a 20% deposit match that goes all the way up to $1,600 in bonus bets (PINEWS1600).

Unlike some of the best sportsbook promo codes available where each site has just one offer, BetMGM has changed the game by giving players all these choices. Just be sure to read this piece to know which offers are in your state and how to use them.

Welcome Offer Available States Bonus Code Welcome Offer Bet $10, get $200 in bonus bets Available States MI, NJ, PA, WV Bonus Code PINEWSGET Welcome Offer Get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet doesn’t win Available States AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MI, MD, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Bonus Code INQUIRERNEWS Welcome Offer 20% deposit match up to $1,600 in bonus bets Available States AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, LA, MA, MI, MD, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Bonus Code PINEWS1600

More on how to use each BetMGM bonus code

Bet $10, get $200 in bonus bets

This offer might only be for those in four states, but it could be the best one for some new players. This is because four $50 bonus bets will be yours simply for settling a bet of $10 or more on the site regardless if the bet wins or loses.

First bet offer up to $1,500

This offer is a simple one to redeem as well, as it gives you a second chance with your first bet’s stake if you lose. If your wager is $50 or less, that amount gets converted into one bonus bet.

However, if you wager over $50 you’ll get that amount divided into five individual bonus bets each worth 20% of your stake.

20% deposit match worth up to $1,600 in bonus bets

This welcome offer is great for players looking to spend lots of time wagering on BetMGM in the future. This is because an additional 20% of the amount you first deposit will be matched by BetMGM as bonus bets up to $1,600 (Or $8,000 of your amount in cash).

A 10x wagering requirement is going to be attached to this offer. This means if you have $100 in bonus bets matched by BetMGM, you must wager $1,000 of your own money to withdraw winnings earned from your bonus bets and avoid your bonus bets expiring.

Looking at Saturday’s NFL and college football games with BetMGM odds

BetMGM is one of the best NFL betting sites and one of the best college football betting sites too. Both sports are being featured in Saturday’s sporting slate, with the Lions vs Cowboys being a game I find incredibly interesting on the professional level.

This has the potential to be a playoff game down the road, but for this game BetMGM favors the Cowboys at home by 5.5 points. Theur moneyline price is -250 to the Lions’ +200.

Dallas has been the team with the most stark contrast between their play at home compared to on the road. The Cowboys are a perfect 7-0 at home but are just 3-5 on the road. I like them winning and covering the spread here.

In college football, Mississippi vs Penn State and Auburn vs Maryland are the first two bowl games (The Peach Bowl and Music City Bowl, respectively). Penn State are 4.5 point favorites and Auburn are 6.5 point favorites.

The other two games are Georgia vs Florida State in the Orange Bowl and Toledo vs Wyoming in the Arizona Bowl. Georgia are 19.5 point favorites while Wyoming are 3.5 point favorites in their respective games.

