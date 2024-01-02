BetMGM bonus code: Select your sign up offer before wagering on any game Monday

Although the NFL no longer has games being played on Monday the rest of the regular season, new customers still have a strong selection of betting markets to wager their BetMGM bonus code on after redeeming one of three offers.

New players can get their first bet up to $1,500 paid back in bonus bets if they lose with code INQUIRERNEWS. Another option available to player exclusively in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia is $200 in bonus bets following your first bet of $5 or more settling with code PINEWSGET.

The third offer you have is getting 20% of your first deposit up to $8,000 in cash matched as bonus bets with code PINEWS1600. This sign up offer is one of the best sportsbook promo codes that’s also an exclusive and unique offer you won’t see anywhere else.

Note a 10x wagering requirement on your deposit matched funds must be met within 30 days to avoid bonus bets expiring and so you can withdraw winnings earned by wagering your bonus bets.

Where to redeem each BetMGM bonus code and how bonus bets are paid out

BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERNEWS

This offer is available in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MI, MD, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY. First bets under $50 yield one bonus bet back equal to your stake while first bets over $50 yield five bonus bets equal to 20% of your stake.

BetMGM bonus code PINEWSGET

This offer is available in MI, NJ, PA, and WV. Bonus bets are paid out as four bets each worth $50. These bonus bets as well as the ones earned from the offer above have seven days to be used before expiring.

BetMGM bonus code PINEWS1600

This offer is available in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, LA, MA, MI, MD, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY. These bonus bets can be wagered however you want but keeping BetMGM’s 10x wagering requirement in mind is pivotal.

Monday’s best sporting events to wager on

Odds from BetMGM are accurate as of time of publish and are subject to change.

I can’t talk about Monday’s sports betting slate without emphasizing the six NBA games going down. Philadelphia’s own 76ers host the Bulls at 7:00 p.m. ET in a game that sees the 76ers be 10.5 point favorites. Their moneyline is -550 while Chicago is +400 to win.

The three games tipping off at 8:00 p.m. ET are the Celtics vs Thunder, Nets vs Pelicans, and Spurs vs Grizzlies. Boston taking on Oklahoma City is the game of the day with the former leading the Eastern Conference and the latter 1.5 games out of first in the West.

Concluding Monday’s slate of games are the Magic vs Warriors and Hornets vs Kings. Orlando and Golden State is a standout game as a rising young core ranked fourth in the East takes on the most experienced core in the league who sit 11th in the West.

The NHL and college basketball also usher in the 2024 portion of their seasons Monday with a whopping 13 games in the NHL accompanying a plethora of conference matchups in men’s college hoops.

Read about the BetMGM North Carolina bonus code coming soon to the Tar Heel State.

Four step guide to using the BetMGM bonus code

Click any of the offer modules or hypertext codes atop this piece to be taken to BetMGM’s sign-up page and select your state. Enter the information prompted by BetMGM including the bonus code you’re signing up with. Make your first deposit of $10 or more and get 20% of it matched with code PINEWS1600. Meet the 10x wagering requirement this offer has for your deposit matched funds within 30 days. Code INQUIRERNEWS gives your first bet’s stake back in bonus bets if it’s unsuccessful while code PINEWSGET gives you $200 in bonus bets after your bet of $10 or more settles.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.