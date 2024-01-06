BetMGM bonus code PINEWS1500: Get 20% deposit match up to $1,500 in bonus bets

PINEWS1500 is an exclusive and limited time BetMGM bonus code you can redeem if you’re a new player. This bonus code matches 20% of your first deposit up to $7,500 in cash as bonus bets. This means $1,500 in bonus bets is the maximum amount you can get.

If you choose to redeem this bonus code, you’ll have to satisfy a 10x wagering requirement on your bonus bets within 30 days to avoid them expiring and withdraw your winnings. For example, $400 in bonus bets would mean wagering $4,000 within 30 days.

If you don’t want to deal with a 10x wagering requirement, you might be able to redeem BetMGM’s $1,500 first bet offer or their bet $10, get $200 in bonus bets offer with the respective codes INQUIRERNEWS or PINEWSGET.

Where can I redeem the BetMGM bonus code?

Available States Sign Up Bonus Bonus Code Available States AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, LA, MA, MI, MD, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Sign Up Bonus 20% deposit match up to $1,500 in bonus bets Bonus Code PINEWS1500 Available States AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MI, MD, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Sign Up Bonus Get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet doesn’t win Bonus Code INQUIRERNEWS Available States MI, NJ, PA, WV Sign Up Bonus Bet $10, get $200 in bonus bets Bonus Code PINEWSGET

Click on the offer module above or the hyperlinked text atop this piece corresponding to the BetMGM bonus code you want to sign up with and follow the prompted steps laid out by BetMGM.

What are BetMGM’s first bet and bet and get offers?

The other two welcome offers BetMGM lets you redeem are two of the best sportsbook promo codes in the industry. These are the two offers I recommend you sign up with if you know you won’t be able to satisfy BetMGM’s 10x wagering requirement.

BetMGM’s first bet offer can be viewed as a type of first bet insurance. If your first bet up to $1,500 doesn’t win, you’ll get that amount back in bonus bets.

If you bet more than $50, you’ll get five bonus bets equal to 20% of your stake, while wagering under $50 just gives you back one bonus bet equal to your stake.

BetMGM’s bet $10, get $200 in bonus bets offer is pretty self explanatory. Four $50 bonus bets will be deposited into your account after your first bet settles. Just make sure your bet is $10 or more and don’t worry about it settling a certain way.

NFL betting preview for Saturday

You can bet on any sport you wish Saturday after signing up with BetMGM. But with this being the last week of the NFL regular season, I’m paying close attention to the two games being played. BetMGM is one of the best NFL betting sites, and their competitive odds show.

The Steelers travel to take on the Ravens at 4:40 p.m. ET in a game that sees Pittsburgh favored by 3.5 points with a moneyline of-185. The Ravens’ +150 moneyline could entice some, but I see the Steelers winning this game as Baltimore is resting a majority of their starters including the likely MVP Lamar Jackson.

Following them up is a win or go home game between the Texans and Colts where the winner secures a playoff spot and the other sees their season end. This game is just one point in favor of the visiting Texans with their moneyline price of -120 showing how close this game is expected to be.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.