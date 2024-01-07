BetMGM bonus code: Pick a sign up bonus before betting on NFL Week 18, any game

While most of the best sports betting sites give you just one sign up offer and don’t let you pick, BetMGM is different. There’s not just one BetMGM bonus code to choose from in this piece; there’s three! State eligibility restrictions may apply, but the table later in this piece shows which offers are available where.

You can get a first bet offer worth up to $1,500, $200 in bonus bets after settling a bet of $10 or more, or 20% of your first deposit matched up to $1,500 in bonus bets. The three respective bonus codes attached to those sign up bonuses are INQUIRERNEWS, PINEWSGET, and PINEWS1500.

Sign Up Bonus Bonus Code Available States Sign Up Bonus Get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet doesn’t win Bonus Code INQUIRERNEWS Available States AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MI, MD, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Sign Up Bonus Bet $10, get $200 in bonus bets Bonus Code PINEWSGET Available States MI, NJ, PA, WV Sign Up Bonus 20% deposit match up to $1,500 in bonus bets Bonus Code PINEWS1500 Available States AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, LA, MA, MI, MD, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY

Is one BetMGM bonus code better than another?

While one sign up bonus can’t be labeled as “Better” than the others, different ones will be better for different people. For example, BetMGM’s 20% deposit match is one I only recommend to players planning on using the platform heavily.

That’s because whatever amount of bonus bets you get from BetMGM will be subject to a 10x wagering requirement. If you have $700 in bonus bets, you’ll have to wager $7,000 within 30 days to withdraw winnings earned by wagering bonus bets and avoiding them expiring.

If you’re someone looking to get some bonus bets to use over the next week, getting four $50 bonus bets by settling a bet of $10 or more on any market is an option you can’t go wrong with.

But if you’re not in a state where that offer is available to you, getting your first bet’s stake paid back in bonus bets up to $1,500 if you lose is a solid option. You’ll get five bonus bets equal to 20% of your stake if you wager $50 or more and one bonus bet back equal to your stake if you bet less than $50.

Week 18 NFL preview

Week 18 of the NFL season provides the last opportunity for many fans to bet on their favorite team with one of the best NFL betting sites. After this week is when the playoffs begin, so don’t miss the chance to bet on your team one last time if they’re not advancing to the postseason.

Sunday Night Football’s matchup of the Bills vs Dolphins is the game of the day with the AFC East on the line. Buffalo are slight favorites in this game and I expect them to come out of this game victorious.

Another playoff scenario to track are whether the Buccaneers can win the NFC South by defeating the Panthers. If they lose to Carolina however, the winner of the Saints vs Falcons takes the division crown and the No. 4 seed in the NFC.

The AFC South is also up for grabs and the Jaguars can clinch it by defeating the Titans in what’s likely Derrick Henry’s last game in Tennessee. The Bears will look to play spoiler in the NFC by defeating the Packers and eliminating them from playoff contention.

Across the rest of the league, there’s going to be a lot of rest amongst teams who have clinched their seed in the playoffs and have little to play for. So keep lineups in mind when deciding what bets you want to make.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.