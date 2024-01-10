BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERNEWS: Score $158 bonus bets after $5 bet on any game

Are you looking for a sign up bonus that gives you guaranteed bonus bets? You need look no further than the BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERNEWS. This generous promo code is the key to unlocking a ‘bet $5, get $158 in bonus bets’ offer.

Your bonus bets will be disbursed after your first betslip containing a bet of $5 or more is placed. You don’t even need to wait for it to settle in order to claim your bonus bets! Your $158 will be divided into two $50 bets and one $58 bet.

After you receive these bonus bets, you’ll have seven days to use them before they expire. This offer is available everywhere BetMGM is available in the U.S. minus Nevada and New York.

If you don’t see North Carolina available for this offer, that’s because the BetMGM North Carolina bonus code is coming sometime in 2024.

Check out the other BetMGM bonus code: PINEWS1500

BetMGM takes a different approach from some of the other best sports betting sites by offering two sign up offers for most players to sign up for. With the exception of D.C. and Kentucky, bonus code PINEWS1500 is available across U.S. states.

This bonus code gets 20% of your first deposit matched in bonus bets. You can get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, meaning $7,500 is the maximum amount of cash you can deposit. Before redeeming this offer, you should know about BetMGM’s 10x wagering requirement.

You’ll have 30 days to wager 10x the amount of bonus bets you receive in order to avoid your bonus bets and winnings earned through wagering your bonus bets expiring. Therefore, getting $1,000 in deposit matched funds means you have to wager through $10,000.

How to sign up for the BetMGM bonus code

Click the offer module atop this piece or click on this link for BetMGM’s bet $5, get $158 offer. Click the bottom offer module in this piece or click on this link for BetMGM’s 20% deposit match offer. Use INQUIRERNEWS or PINEWS1500 as your bonus code after you’ve entered your personal information. Make a deposit of at least $10 and get 20% of it matched in bonus bets with code PINEWS1500. Meet the 10x wagering requirement BetMGM has for their deposit match offer within 30 days. If you redeem BetMGM’s bet and get offer, wager $5 or more on any market and get $158 in bonus bets when it settles.

What to bet on Wednesday after using the BetMGM bonus code

Ten NBA games make up Wednesday’s slate of games. Philadelphia’s own 76ers take on the Hawks in a game they’re shockingly 1.5 point underdogs in. The leaders of each conference play when the Celtics host the Timberwolves in a game Boston is favored by 7.5 points.

On the flip side, the 5-30 Spurs take on the 3-34 Pistons in a game San Antonio are 3.5 point road favorites in. A game I’ll be following is the Thunder vs Heat in a game Oklahoma City are 3.5 point underdogs in.

A few other noteworthy games being played Wednesday include the Pelicans vs Warriors, Rockets vs Bulls, Nuggets vs Bulls, and Raptors vs Clippers.

Some college basketball action will also be played with No. 7 North Carolina taking on NC State in the biggest rivalry game being played Wednesday. The Tar Heels are 3.5 point favorites in hostile territory.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.