BetMGM bonus code: Choose $158 in guaranteed bonus bets or 20% deposit match Sunday

One of the best NFL betting sites out there in BetMGM has a different BetMGM bonus code for each type of player. You can claim a bet $5, get $158 in guaranteed bonus bets or 20% deposit match offer up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

You can read more specifics on these offers in the section below. The bonus code to use for $158 in guaranteed bonus bets is INQUIRERNEWS, while code PINEWS1500 is what unlocks the 20% deposit match offer.

More details on each BetMGM bonus code

Bet $5. get $158 in bonus bets with code INQUIRERNEWS

Guaranteed bonus bets are about as good as it gets when it comes to a generous welcome offer. BetMGM is giving out two $50 bonus bets and one $58 bonus bet for those who simply place a bet of $5 or more on any platform.

You’ll receive your bonus bets within 72 hours of your first bet being placed. You don’t need to worry about winning or losing your first bet in relations to whether or not you receive your bonus bets.

For those looking to redeem an offer that doesn’t ask you to bet too much to receive some bonus bets, this is a stout sign up bonus. You’ll have seven days to use your bonus bets after receiving them before they expire.

20% deposit match worth up to $1,500 in bonus bets with code PINEWS1500

In comparison, BetMGM’s 20% deposit match offer is one better suited for players who are looking to wager a large amount of money over the next 30 days. This is because a 10x wagering requirement is apart of this sign up bonus.

Let’s say you deposit $3,000 in cash (You can deposit up to $7,500 in cash). BetMGM’s 10x wagering requirement states that you must wager $30,000 over 30 days. If you don’t meet that requirement, your bonus bets and winnings from using bonus bets expire.

That all said, there are some players who could find good usage with this sign up bonus. It gives you the power to decide how much in bonus bets you get and is friendly for those looking to wager heavily and often on BetMGM.

How BetMGM sees the three NFL Wild Card games unfolding Sunday

Odds from BetMGM Sportsbook are accurate as of time of publish and are subject to change.

In accordance to when each game kicks off, each game that follows has a smaller spread than the one proceeding it. The Steelers vs Bills has the largest spread at 9.5 points in favor of Buffalo.

Despite the Bills being -500 favorites, I think the Steelers could upset them (+375 odds). Pittsburgh is a better running team than the Bills and Gabriel Davis’ absence for Buffalo isn’t going to do them any favors in what’ll be a bad weather game.

Weather will have no impact on the Packers vs Cowboys in a game Dallas enters as seven point favorites. The Cowboys moneyline is -350 and Green Bay is +275 to win. I like the Packers to cover the spread comfortably here, but perhaps not come out on top.

Finally, the Rams and Lions collide in an emotional game for Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff. The Lions are three point favorites at home in the game with the highest toals market. I’m not sure who I’d pick to win, but I see a high scoring game in the future.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.