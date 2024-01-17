BetMGM bonus code: Get 20% deposit match or $158 bonus bets after $5 bet on any game

Wednesday’s sports betting slate offers a prime opportunity for you to sign up for a BetMGM bonus code and capitalize on one of the best sportsbook promo codes currently available to new players.

Bonus code PINEWS1500 secures a 20% deposit match that goes up to $1,500 in bonus bets. More on this offer is in the paragraphs below, including the 10x wagering requirement you’ll have to meet.

Your other option is code INQUIRERNEWS. This code secures $158 in guaranteed bonus bets (Two $50 bets and one $58 bet) after you settle a wager of $5 or more on any betting market no matter the result.

More information on each BetMGM bonus code

Click here to read about the BetMGM North Carolina bonus code coming to the Tar Heel state in early 2024

20% deposit match sign up bonus (PINEWS1500)

The previously mentioned 10x wagering requirement is the most important thing to consider before choosing either welcome bonus. Multiply however much in bonus bets you get matched from BetMGM.

That is the amount you must wager through of your own money within 30 days. If you meet that requirement, your winnings earned from wagering bonus bets and whatever remaining bonus bets you have won’t expire on you.

Ultimately, this is a sign up bonus that’s better for players looking to wager larger amounts of money over a longer period of time. If you’re the opposite of this or live in Washington D.C. or Kentucky, the bet and get bonus is for you instead.

Bet $5, get $158 in bonus bets (INQUIRERNEWS)

The reason I say this sign up bonus is for Kentucky and D.C. players is because BetMGM’s 20% deposit match isn’t available in those states. Other than that piece of information, this offer is self explanatory.

Unlike the bet365 bonus code which has a minimum odds requirement, BetMGM gives you the liberty to bet on a market with any odds. As long as it’s $5 or more, your $158 in bonus bets will be credited after settling.

Your two $50 bonus bets and $58 bonus bet will each have seven days to be used before they expire from your account, so make sure you use them.

Best sporting events to wager on BetMGM with Wednesday

There’s no better place to look for top tier sporting action Wednesday than the NBA. Ten games are on hand as teams have completed half of their regular seasons or are just about to be there.

The two games I’ll be watching most closely are the Mavericks vs Lakers and Bucks vs Cavaliers. Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis’ star power makes the former the game of the day in my opinion.

Another game to monitor is the Heat vs Raptors. Pascal Siakam’s days in Toronto could be numbered as the 15-25 squad is rebuilding and getting younger as the trade deadline begins to creep closer.

The Magic vs Hawks is an intriguing Eastern Conference game as Orlando is in the middle of the muddy conference standings as one of five teams within two games of one another.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.