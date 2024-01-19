BetMGM bonus code: Receive $158 guaranteed bonus bets or 20% deposit match Friday

Which BetMGM bonus code and respective sign up bonus you choose is up to you. Bonus code INQUIRERNEWS secures you a bet $5, get $158 in bonus bets offer. Bonus bets are guaranteed to be yours no matter what your first bet settles as.

On the other hand, bonus code PINEWS1500 comes with an exclusive 20% deposit match bonus. BetMGM matches 20% of your first deposit up to $1,500 in bonus bets, equating to any cash deposit you make up to $7,500.

The next state that BetMGM will launch in is the Tar Heel State. Click here and read about the BetMGM North Carolina bonus code coming in 2024.

Is one BetMGM bonus code better than the other?

Both bonus codes are two of the best sportsbook promo codes out there for new players. One isn’t necessarily better than the other, but each offer could be better suited for different types of bettors pending on factors brought up in the sections below.

BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERNEWS: Bet $5, get $158 in bonus bets

If you’re not looking to wager a hefty amount of money over the course of the next month and just want a simple sign up bonus with guaranteed bonus bets, you cannot go wrong picking this option. Just $5 is what’s asked for you to settle on any market.

The $158 in bonus bets are divided up into two $50 wagers and onee $58 wagers, giving you three on the house bets to use at your whim over the next seven days.

BetMGM bonus code PINEWS1500: 20% deposit match up to $1,500 in bonus bets

If you’re comfortable with wagering a hefty amount of money over the course of 30 days, this sign up bonus could potentially benefit you. BetMGM gives you the power to control how much in deposit matched bonus bets you receive with them matching 20% of your first cash deposit up to $7,500.

But after you’ve received your bonus bets, you must wager through 10x that amount of your own money in 30 days. If you don’t do this, your bonus bet winnings and bonus bets received from the deposit match will both expire.

The other thing to note is that this sign up bonus isn’t available in Washington D.C. or Kentucky. If you’re located in either of those places, you can only redeem the bet $5, get $158 in bonus bets offer.

What sporting events are taking place Friday to wager on BetMGM with

The NFL Divisional round of the playoffs doesn’t kickoff Friday, but you can wager on any of the four games taking place during the weekend if you so desire. Other than that, the NBA, NHL, and college hoops are the three sports in focus.

The NBA loads up an eight game slate highlighted by the Nuggets vs Celtics in what could be an NBA Finals preview. Boston are 20-0 at home this season while Denver are just 11-10 away from home.

A few other notable NBA games being played include the 76ers vs Magic, Mavericks vs Warriors, and Suns vs Pelicans. In college basketball, No. 11 Wisconsin hosts Indiana in a rivalry game.

As for the NHL, the Wild vs Panthers, Red Wings vs Hurricanes, Devils vs Blue Jackets, and Islanders vs Blackhawks are the four games on tap.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.