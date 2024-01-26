BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERNEWS: $158 guaranteed bonus bets up for grabs Friday

$158 in guaranteed bonus bets is one sign up bonus that awaits you after you sign up using the BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERNEWS. Just settle a bet of $5 or more on any betting market that suits your interest and your bonus bets will be yours.

But there is also a second sign up bonus you can instead choose to redeem in the form of bonus code PINEWS1500. This is an exclusive offer that matches 20% of your first deposit up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

Keep reading to ensure you have the most information possible to help you choose which of these BetMGM bonus codes is best for you. Click here to read about the BetMGM North Carolina bonus code coming in March of 2024.

More on the BetMGM bonus code up for grabs

The first thing to note is that while you can choose from these two offers in most BetMGM states, those in Washington D.C. and Kentucky are only able to use code INQUIRERNEWS and claim the ‘bet $5, get $158 in bonus bets’ offer.

After that, it’s important to note there is a 10x wagering requirement BetMGM will have you meet within 30 days if you get 20% of your first deposit matched. So if you have $500 in deposit matched bonus bets, you must wager through $5,000 in your own money to avoid bonus bets and winnings earned from wagering them expiring.

Because of that wagering requirement, I only suggest those who are able to afford it redeem BetMGM’s 20% deposit match offer. If you’re looking to just wager on BetMGM casually, getting $158 in guaranteed bonus bets after settling a bet of $5 or more is the way to go.

The $158 in bonus bets you earn will be split up into two bets of $50 and one bet of $58. Use each of these bets in seven days or else they expire.

What does Friday’s NBA sports betting slate look like?

With competitive odds on every basketball market, a large amount of prop bets, and promotions to capitalize on, BetMGM is one of the best NBA betting sites you can register with to wager on Friday’s eight games with.

The game of the day is the Cavaliers taking on the Bucks. This game is an important one for Cleveland who currently stand in a back and forth race with the Knicks for the fourth seed. It will also mark the first game for new Bucks head coach Doc Rivers.

The Suns battle the Pacers and Dallas takes on Atlanta in two other games I’ll have an eye on. Trae Young and Luka Doncic are two of the most dynamic players in the NBA and are always fun to compare after being drafted the same year.

Additionally, the number one and two picks in the 2023 draft face off when the Trail Blazers take on the Spurs.

The Thunder face the Pelicans, Orlando takes on Memphis, Houston takes on Charlotte, and the Clippers battle the Raptors to close out Friday’s slate of NBA action.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.