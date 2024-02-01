BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERNEWS: Bet $5 on Super Bowl, any game for $158 bonus bets

If you’re signing up for a BetMGM bonus code, you’re most likely planning on placing your first bet afterwards. The BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERNEWS understands this by rewarding you $158 in guaranteed bonus bets after your first wager of $5 or more settles.

That being said, there’s also the BetMGM bonus code PINEWS1500 you can sign up with instead. This code unlocks a 20% deposit match on your first deposit up to $7,500 in cash ($1,500 in bonus bets). Keep reading to figure out which of these offers is better for you.

Which BetMGM bonus code is better for me?

Making a case for bonus code INQUIRERNEWS

BetMGM’s $158 in guaranteed bonus bets they give out are divided into three bets you can place. Two of them are $50 while the other is $58. This means you get three wagers on the house just because you settled a bet of $5 or more.

This is a player-friendly deal that is especially great for players with smaller first bet amounts in mind. You aren’t expected to wager a lot of money or have your first bet result in one way or another like some other sportsbook promo codes do.

BetMGM has this offer available in a large number of states: AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, and Washington D.C.

Read about the BetMGM North Carolina bonus code coming in March of 2024.

Making a case for bonus code PINEWS1500

This offer is available in the same states as mentioned above with the exception of Kentucky and Washington D.C. This is a sign-up offer better suited for players with big aspirations to be wagering heavy amounts regularly on BetMGM.

This is because after 20% of your first deposit is matched in bonus bets, a 10x wagering requirement will be put in place on those funds. For example, $500 in deposit matched bonus bets means $5,000 is what you must wager out of your own money.

BetMGM gives you 30 days to meet this requirement. Why is it important you might ask? Your deposit matched bonus bets and winnings expire otherwise. This is the most important factor to consider when picking your preferred bonus code.

What to wager on BetMGM with after signing up

BetMGM is one of the most popular and best NFL betting sites used by football fans. With the Super Bowl between the Chiefs and 49ers set to be a classic matchup, you can use your bonus bets on the big game.

It’s important to note that bonus bets expire after just seven days of being credited. That means you need to have your bonus bets placed on a market before then. They don’t have to be settled before seven days however, meaning you’re okay to bet on the Super Bowl.

In basketball, rivalries across the NBA and college basketball make this upcoming week fascinating to bet on. The Lakers vs Celtics today (Thursday) and Duke vs UNC Saturday are the two games I’ll be most invested in, as these rivalries never fail to deliver.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.