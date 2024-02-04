BetMGM bonus code: 20% deposit match or $158 bonus bets up for grabs on any game

Before placing your first bet, sign-up and type in the BetMGM bonus code PINEWS1500 or INQUIRERNEWS to claim a respective sign-up offer of a 20% deposit match worth up to $1,500 in bonus bets or a bet $5, get $158 in guaranteed bonus bets offer.

More information on each of these offers can be seen below. Not every type of player will be interested in the same offer, but rest assured both are two of the best sportsbook promo codes you’ll find on the market.

Describing more about each BetMGM bonus code

Read about the BetMGM North Carolina bonus code coming to the Tar Heel State in March of 2024.

BetMGM bonus code PINEWS1500

As mentioned already, this sign-up offer is a 20% deposit match. $1,500 is the maximum amount of bonus bets you can earn (Meaning $7,500 is the maximum cash deposit). States this offer is in are AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY.

After your bonus bets are credited, you must multiply 10x that amount within 30 days of your own money (I.E. $600 in bonus bets means $6,000 needs to be wagered). Make sure you do this so your bonus bets and cash winnings don’t expire after the 30 days expires.

BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERNEWS

No wagering requirement is attached to this bonus code, and it’s available in the same states mentioned above plus Washington D.C. and Kentucky. This type of sign-up bonus is customary across many of the best sports betting sites.

Win or loss, all it takes is a wager of $5 or more settling on any bet. This unlocks $158 in guaranteed bonus bets in the form of one $58 bet and two $50 bets. Place these bets within seven days of being credited and they won’t expire.

What sporting events to wager your BetMGM bonus code on

Sunday marks one week from the Super Bowl taking place on Feb. 11, and you’re able to wager bonus bets on The Big Game between the Chiefs and 49ers. San Francisco remain the slightest of favorites on BetMGM with an intriguing 47.5 point totals prop.

In the meantime, the NBA and NHL are the major North American sports you can wager on. Hockey will return to action Monday after All-Star break returns, but most of the league returns to the rink Tuesday as just two games are being played Monday.

As for the NBA, Sunday sees nine games played. A lot of the games feature a team unlikely to make the playoffs versus a very good team, but some good value can be found across BetMGM’s odds as a result. The Clippers vs Heat and Rockets vs Timberwolves stand out as the best games Sunday.

Another sport you can bet on Sunday is the NASCAR Clash, which is the first time we’ve seen drivers since November when Ryan Blaney claimed his first ever championship. Martin Truex Jr. is the odds-on favorite to win.

BetMGM is one of the best sports betting sites in general and can be counted upon for some of the strongest odds on the market. Be sure to keep an eye out for profit boosts to opt-into and apply to your wagers to increase potential earnings.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.