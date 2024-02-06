BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERNEWS: Bet $5 on Super Bowl or any game for $158 bonus bets

Super Bowl 58 is almost here, and BetMGM is celebrating by offering $158 in guaranteed bonus bets that get paid out after you settle a $5 wager after signing up for the BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERNEWS. That’s not all however, as there is a second option for you instead.

The second option you have is instead using bonus code PINEWS1500 to get 20% of your first deposit up to $7,500 in cash matched in bonus bets ($1,500 in maximum bonus bets). Before typing in either code, read the paragraph below to ensure you’re educated on these offers.

With the exception of Kentucky and Washington D.C. (Where you can only redeem code INQUIRERNEWS), the choice of which offer to sign-up for is yours in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY.

Read this before signing up with a BetMGM bonus code

While you can’t go wrong with choosing either option since they’re two of the best sportsbook promo codes out there, you should know what you’re signing up for with each offer.

BetMGM’s bet $5, get $158 in bonus bets offer doesn’t need much explaining. No matter how your first bet settles, your $158 in bonus bets are guaranteed. However, they’re split up into two $50 wagers and one $58 wager.

On the other hand, BetMGM’s deposit match offer is a bit more complex due to its 10x wagering requirement. Whatever bonus bets you get matched from BetMGM must be wagered through 10x over in your own money within 30 days.

For example, $600 in bonus bets means $6,000 of your money needs to be wagered in 30 days. If you don’t meet this requirement, bonus bets and any winnings you earned from wagering bonus bets will expire on you.

Now that all the information you need to know about these offers has been presented, it’s up to you to decide which is the one you want to carry with you as you bet on the upcoming sporting schedule.

Upcoming sports betting slate for Tuesday and beyond

As mentioned atop this piece, Super Bowl 58 between the Chiefs and 49ers is almost here (Hence the $158 in bonus bets offered as one of BetMGM’s welcome offers). It’s never too early to make a straight bet or create a parlay on the game.

BetMGM is home to one of the best NFL betting sites, but nothing epitomizes that more by the competitive odds BetMGM has across the board. Their selection of prop bets for the Super Bowl are also incredibly unique.

Of course, in the meantime there are other options to bet on such as the NBA and college basketball. Tuesday especially marks a big day in college hoops with UConn and North Carolina joining 11 other top 25 ranked teams in action.

The best game of the slate projects to be No. 23 Texas Tech vs No. 13 Baylor. As for the NBA, look no further than an NBA Finals rematch from a couple years ago in the Bucks vs Suns at 10:00 p.m. ET for a standout game.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.