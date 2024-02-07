BetMGM bonus code PINEWS1500: Exclusive 20% deposit match before Super Bowl, any bet

The most popular day of the year to bet on sports is almost here in Super Bowl 58, but you can get ahead of the curve by using the exclusive BetMGM bonus code PINEWS1500 to get 20% of your first deposit matched in bonus bets.

BetMGM will match up to $1,500 in bonus bets, which equals $7,500 as your maximum deposit allowed. There is a 10x wagering requirement I go into more detail on later you should be aware of when choosing this bonus code.

I use the word “choosing” because there’s another bonus code (INQUIRERNEWS) that you can redeem instead if you wish. This bonus code deposits $158 in guaranteed bonus bets into your account after a wager of $5 or more settles.

Guide to the BetMGM bonus code so you can choose your preferred bonus

10x wagering requirement for the BetMGM bonus code PINEWS1500

A wagering or play through requirement is something you’ll be familiar with if you’ve signed up and played online on some of the best mobile casino sites. But for sports betting enthusiasts, this may be unknown territory.

BetMGM imposes a 10x wagering requirement you have 30 days to meet if you get 20% of your first deposit matched. The amount you have to wager in your own money is 10x the amount of bonus bets BetMGM matches.

If you fail to wager 10x the amount of bonus bets you receive in your own money, any remaining bonus bets and winnings will expire. You must complete this requirement to withdraw cash winnings where bonus bets were your stake.

How bonus bets work with the BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERNEWS

Different sportsbooks run their bonus bets differently. For example, FanDuel and bet365 allow you to have complete control over how your bonus bets are used. BetMGM is different, as your $158 gets dispersed in three wagers you can use.

You’ll have two $50 bonus bets and one $58 bonus bet credited after your first bet settles regardless if it won or lost. These three bets each have seven days to be used before expiring.

Availability Note: Kentucky and Washington D.C. players can only redeem code INQUIRERNEWS. Those in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY can choose between the two offers. If you live in the Tar Heel State and are anticipating sports betting going live, you can read about the BetMGM North Carolina bonus code coming soon.

Wednesday sports events to wager on after signing up for BetMGM

While the Super Bowl presents itself as the biggest game to wager on in the entire calendar year, there are other events taking place before then including basketball and hockey loading up with impressive slates Wednesday.

Starting in the NBA, seven games are on tap with the Pelicans vs Clippers and hawks vs Celtics being two games I’m paying attention to. The Clippers are 9-1 in their last ten and are now in a four-way race for the No. 1 seed in the West.

In college hoops, rivals Alabama and Auburn clash in a meeting between two top 16 ranked teams. LSU takes on Tennessee, No. 11 Wisconsin faces a struggling Michigan team, and No. 9 Duke looks to rebound against Notre Dame following their loss to UNC.

Although just three NHL games are on the docket, two of the three pit playoff-level teams against one another as the Lightning take on the Rangers and the Stars face the Maple Leafs.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.