BetMGM bonus code PINEWS1500 grants exclusive 20% deposit match ahead of Super Bowl

If you’re looking to make a large deposit and wager a lot on the Super Bowl or any other market this weekend, the exclusive BetMGM bonus code PINEWS1500 will suit you better than any other welcome offer as it matches 20% of your first deposit.

This deposit match goes up to $1,500 in bonus bets, meaning your deposit up to $7,500 will be matched at a 20% rate. There is a 10x wagering requirement you must meet if you choose this bonus that I elaborate on further below.

That’s not all however, as there’s a second BetMGM bonus code up for grabs instead if you don’t want 20% of your first deposit matched. $158 in bonus bets are up for grabs on the house so long as you settle a wager of $5 or more with bonus code INQUIRERNEWS.

Going into more details on each BetMGM bonus code

Bonus code PINEWS1500

While deposit matches are more common in online casino bonuses, BetMGM does a great job of implementing a deposit match into this exclusive welcome bonus. Their 10x wagering requirement isn’t unreasonable considering the amount casinos offer, but it’s something you need to keep in mind.

Let’s say you get $200 in bonus bets as a result of this deposit match. That means in order to withdraw your winnings earned by wagering bonus bets and keeping them from expiring, you must wager $2,000 of your own money.

This welcome bonus might not be meant for every type of player, but if you’re looking to wager plenty in the next 30 days (Which is how long you have to meet the wagering requirement), this is certainly an option to consider.

Bonus code INQUIRERNEWS

If meeting a 10x wagering requirement isn’t something you want or can meet, that’s perfectly okay. That’s why BetMGM also has a bet $5, get $158 in guaranteed bonus bets offer available instead.

Note the word ‘guaranteed’ since you can be assured of your bonus bets no matter what happens to your first bet. The bonus bets will be credited in your account as two $50 bets and one $58 bet after your first bet settles, win or loss.

If you’re in Kentucky or Washington D.C., you can only redeem this sign-up offer. But you have the power to choose from these two bonuses if you’re located in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY.

Super Bowl betting preview with BetMGM and what to wager on while you wait for the big game

BetMGM is one of the best NFL betting sites for many reasons, so it comes as no surprise to see they have the best odds for the big game. The spread remains at two points, with the 49ers being -130 favorites.

On the other hand, the underdog Chiefs are +110 underdogs with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid looking for their third Super Bowl together while Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers look for their first in their partnership.

If you sign-up with BetMGM Saturday, you might want to bet on some action taking place Saturday to ensure you have bonus bets to use on the Super Bowl. If that’s the case, you won’t need to look far for good NBA and college hoops action.

In the NBA, no games stand out more than the Thunder vs Mavericks and Pacers vs Knicks. In college, most of the top 25 ranked teams in the nation are taking the hardwood including No. 1 UConn, No. 2 Purdue, No. 3 UNC, and No. 4 Kansas.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.