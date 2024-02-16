BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERNEWS: Snag $150 bonus bets with $5 wager on any market Friday

As the title of this article indicates, INQUIRERNEWS is the BetMGM bonus code to use when registering to unlock a generous sign-up offer of ‘bet $5, get $150 instantly in bonus bets after placing your first wager’.

Unlike a lot of the best sportsbook promo codes which make you wait for your first bet to settle, your bonus bets are instantly credited after your first wager is submitted. You’ll be paid out in three $50 bonus bets.

That’s not all however, as players have a second bonus code they can redeem instead of code INQUIRERNEWS. Type in PINEWS1500 and an exclusive 20% deposit match worth up to $1,500 in bonus bets will be yours instead!

Two things to know about BetMGM’s deposit match is firstly it’s unavailable in Kentucky or Washington D.C. Secondly, this bonus has a 10x wagering requirement you must meet within 30 days to be able to withdraw cash winnings and avoid bonus bets expiring.

What makes the BetMGM bonus code worth signing up for?

Many factors make BetMGM one of the best sports betting sites in North America, but them offering two very different types of sign-up bonus that you get the power to choose from is undoubtedly what sets them apart most from their competition.

After you have bonus bets to wager on, BetMGM will be a great place to use them. Their odds are arguably the best of any sportsbook for every major sport, whether that’s the NHL, NBA, or even college sports.

Promotions are often found on the site as well. Examples of promotions to keep an eye out for at any given time include SGP insurance tokens and SGP profit boosts that range in amounts.

Futures markets and prop bets are also plentiful on BetMGM. In some instances such as when it comes to the Daytona 500, BetMGM has a bigger selection of prop bets than any other sportsbook we came across for the Great American Race.

Signing up couldn’t be much easier either. Click an offer module or link in the top paragraphs corresponding to your preferred bonus. Simply follow the prompted and use the respective bonus code attached to your offer. Make your first deposit and you’re all set!

What to wager on BetMGM with while the NBA is on All-Star break

The next week will be an interesting time for sports bettors while there’s no football on and the NBA is on break with the exception of All-Star weekend festivities and the All-Star Game itself. Those events can be wagered on if you’re a basketball fan.

In the NBA’s place, events like the Daytona 500 on Sunday (Weather permitting as of time of publish), the Genesis Open on the PGA Tour, and UFC 298 on Saturday are going down.

College hoops take front and center stage Saturday as well with games like No. 4 Marquette vs No. 1 UConn, No,. 22 Kentucky vs No. 13 Auburn, and No. 6 Kansas vs No. 25 Oklahoma.

Finally, the NHL has the Hurricanes vs Coyotes being played Friday but make up for that lack in quantity by putting on 13 games Saturday with plenty of juicy games on hand.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.