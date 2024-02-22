BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERNEWS: Bet $5 on NBA or any game to get $150 instant bonus bets

Rather than waiting for your first bet to settle on another platform, use the BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERNEWS and reward yourself with $150 in bonus bets instantly after submitting your first wager!

That’s right, you can have six $25 bonus bets that are able to be used over the course of the next seven days as soon as your first bet of at least $5 is simply submitted.

But that’s not all, as a second offer is out there instead in the form of an exclusive 20% deposit match worth up to $1,500 in bonus bets with bonus code PINEWS1500. Read on for more information.

More information surrounding the BetMGM bonus code

BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERNEWS

There isn’t much more to say about this bonus code than what was mentioned already. As was previously stated, the bonus bets are paid out as six $25 bets after you settle your first bet of $5 or more.

New information important to note is that Washington D.C. and Kentucky players are only able to redeem this offer. They don’t get the ability to choose from the two sign-up bonuses like you can in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY.

BetMGM bonus code PINEWS1500

This bonus code comes with more information to unpack, particularly when it comes to how to tackle the 10x wagering requirement BetMGM will enforce on your bonus bets.

Let’s say you deposit the maximum amount of $7,500 in cash and get $1,500 bonus bets as a result. You have to wager through 10x the amount of bonus bets in your own money over the next 30 days, which equates to $11,500.

This might be a turn off to some players, which is why BetMGM gives you the choice between this and another sign-up bonus which are both among the best sportsbook promo codes in the U.S.

Previewing the best NBA action to bet on Thursday in the sports’ return

Any sport is able to be wagered on with BetMGM, who are one of the best sports betting sites period due to the extensive betting markets and leagues they have.

But it’s the NBA which has been on regular season hiatus for the last week that dominates the spotlight with having a dozen games taking place including a few marquee games that could be potential playoff previews.

It’s highlighted by the Knicks vs 76ers in a game the oddsmakers are predicting to be incredibly close. The Magic vs Cavaliers is an important game for both teams in the Eastern Conference as well.

Switching gears to the Western Conference, no two games matter more than the Suns vs Mavericks and Clippers vs Thunder, as these are four teams I wouldn’t be surprised make it all the way to the Western Conference Finals.

The rest of the slate provides entertainment still, with games like the Rockets vs Pelicans and Lakers vs Warriors likely to draw the interest in many as LeBron James facing off with Stephen Curry is always must-see TV.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.