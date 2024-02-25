BetMGM bonus codes: Pick between 20% deposit match or $150 bonus bets for any game Sunday & beyond

BetMGM has a pair of offers available for new users, though you’ll only get to pick one:

PINEWS1500: Get a 20% deposit match up to $1,500 in bonus bets. INQUIRERNEWS: Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets (returned in six, $25 increments)

PINEWS1500 is the higher value promo if you max it out, but the max bonus requires a $7,500 deposit. And no matter your deposit amount on that promo, you must clear a 10x play-through requirement, which we’ll explain below. So I’d recommend taking this promo if you plan on depositing at least $1,000 and playing on BetMGM somewhat regularly -- if you’re just trying to grab the bonus, this offer won’t be for you.

With INQUIRERNEWS, you’ll get $150 in bonus bets, but there’s not much of an investment upfront -- just deposit $10, bet $5 and you’ll get $150 in bonus bets.

BetMGM’s deposit match, explained

With PINEWS1500, you’ll get 20% extra in bonus bets added to your account based on whatever you deposit. But there’s a 10x rollover, meaning you must wager 10x your bonus amount in your first 30 days on the platform or you forfeit the bonus bets.

So let’s say I deposit $2,000 and get $400 in bonus bets. In my first 30 days, I must wager 10x the $400 -- so $4,000 total.

Every bet I make, I’ll chip away at that rollover. So if I place a $200 bet on the Raptors -1 against the Knicks, let’s say as an example, I’ll be 5% of my way to that $4,000 total. It doesn’t matter what happens with that bet.

The key is that you must hit the rollover requirement, or else you forfeit the bonus bets and any profits made with those bonus bets.

BetMGM $150 bonus bets offer

With INQUIRERNEWS, it’s more straightforward. Just deposit at least $10, place any $5 bet at standard odds, and you’ll get $150 in bonus bets.

The bonus bets come back in six, $25 increments and can’t be split any further than that. You have seven days to use them, and can use them on just about anything -- straight bets, parlays, futures.

BetMGM Terms & Conditions: Everything else you need to know

Here are the essential terms for the deposit match: