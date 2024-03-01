BetMGM North Carolina bonus code: Get $200 in NC, $150 in other states this weekend & beyond

We’re less than two weeks away from the launch of online sports betting in North Carolina, and when that day comes, users will have access to BetMGM, one of the biggest and best sportsbooks on the market.

That being said, you can sign up now. As March 1, the sportsbook’s pre-registration period is open for North Carolina users, and you can take advantage of a welcome offer exclusively for early sign-ups by using BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERNEWS. This will get you $200 worth of bonus bets with no deposit required that you can use when the sportsbook launches, so if you’re interested in BetMGM, now is the time to act.

For users outside of North Carolina who have yet to sign up for this sportsbook, there’s still plenty of value on the table -- BetMGM offers two different new user promotions nationwide. The availability varies from state to state, and we’ll get into those details in a bit, but users outside of North Carolina can choose between using bonus code PINEWS1500 to access a 20% deposit match up to $1,500 worth of bonus bets (which would require a $7,500 deposit), or code INQUIRERNEWS to receive $150 of bonus bets after placing an initial wager of just $5.

Why Take the Early Offer Instead of Just Waiting?

While there will be an offer for new North Carolina users after the launch date, it may be the same as what you see in other states, so taking the $200 with no deposit makes sense. If you’re wondering whether you can take advantage of both the pre-registration and post-launch offers, you cannot; this is an either-or situation, so you’re going to want to choose the better offer of $200 in bonus bets.

Unless you expect to be depositing enough money that the deposit match is the best move, that’s going to be the pre-launch deal, which gives you more money and does not require a wager of any size. So, you’ll want to act now and take advantage of this offer while it’s still available.

How the NC Offer Works

If you register for BetMGM North Carolina now, you’ll get a better bonus bet offer than users across the nation can currently access. It’s a very straightforward deal, as far as we understand at this time; $200 worth of bonus bets to be used however you see fit across the sportsbook.

These credits are not withdrawable; they must be wagered and won back, but that’s just about the only catch, other than an expiration date, which will be detailed in the terms and conditions of the offer.

Existing National Offers

BetMGM is offering two options to users in most of the states in which they are currently active. New players in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, LA, KS, MA, MD, MI, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY can use code PINEWS1500 to obtain a 20% first-deposit match of up to $1,500 in bonus bets, an offer with potentially huge upside, but one that requires a big investment -- a first deposit of $7,500 in order to realize that ceiling.

In all of those states plus Washington D.C, code INQUIRERNEWS gives you access to the typical “Bet $5 Get $150″ offer from this platform. That offer is a very similar one to the NC pre-launch deal, except it requires an initial wager, and of course the payout is smaller by $50.

Whether you access the special North Carolina pre-registration offer or one of the general national offers, you might be wondering how to use your newly-acquired bonus funds. There are two schools of thought in this area.

One is that the wager is “on the house,” making it a good opportunity to bet on a long shot, in order to maximize the upside. If North Carolina betting was live, you could follow this strategy by betting on the exact result of a draw between AC Milan and Lazio, with +225 odds.

The other approach is to take the surest possible route at turning the bonus bets into real money. BetMGM is offering very solid odds of +105 for PSG to win at home against Monaco, which would be a good investment if you fall into the category of wanting to secure a relatively sure payday.

Signing up

If you’ve ever signed up for an online sportsbook, the process of getting started with BetMGM is going to be a familiar one. Even if you haven’t, it’s not too tough to figure out -- let’s dive right into the steps, including how to access a new user bonus.

Navigate to the BetMGM website, or download the mobile app. Click the appropriate button to kick off the sign-up process. Enter your personal information, including contact information, date of birth, and identification, so that BetMGM can confirm that you are eligible to play. You’ll also need to consent to the usage of geolocation software, so that BetMGM can also be sure that you are in North Carolina to access the pre-registration offer and then later, that you are in an allowable location for gambling. At this time, you’ll enter the bonus code of your choice Confirm that your details are correct, then create your account Link a payment method to your account to make a deposit. If you’ve chosen a deposit-match bonus, be sure to understand the terms and conditions so you can make an appropriate first deposit. You’re ready to start betting! If the offer you’re accessing is tied to a first bet of a given size, be sure to keep that in mind as you start to play.

Responsible gambling

When playing with BetMGM or any other online gambling operator, it is absolutely vital to practice responsible gambling. This means never betting more than you can afford, and stepping away when need be.

BetMGM offers several responsible gambling resources to help you play safely, and if these are insufficient, be sure to call 1-800-GAMBLER for 24/7 support from the National Problem Gambling Helpline.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.