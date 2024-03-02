BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERNEWS: North Carolina users can sign up early for $200 bonus

Online sports betting is launching in North Carolina on March 11 but the opportunity to pre-register is already underway as of March 1 at BetMGM.

When you sign up early with the BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERNEWS, you’ll get $200 in bonus bets to utilize on launch day with no deposit necessary.

The bonus bets are broken into four installments of $50 apiece that will expire seven days after BetMGM North Carolina launches.

It’s keen to take advantage of this pre-registration deal because this offer at one of the best sports betting sites will differ afterwards. BetMGM North Carolina users have the option of selecting this pre-registration deal or the launch offer. You’ll have to place a deposit for the launch offer.

Some operators will provide access to both the pre-registration and launch deals but that’s not the case with BetMGM. That’s why it makes plenty of sense to take advantage of the value for the pre-registration deal.

BetMGM North Carolina Bonus Code

BetMGM is providing an either/or offer through the BetMGM North Carolina bonus code INQUIRERNEWS. After you pre-register with that promo code through the module above, you’ll acquire $200 in bonus bets when sports betting goes live.

21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA). 21+ to wager. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (KS, NV), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help (MI). Visit BetMGM.com for Terms & Conditions.

Must be 21+ and present in North Carolina. Full T&C apply. Gambling problem? Call 877-718-5543 or visit morethanagame.nc.gov.

How to sign up at BetMGM North Carolina

Use the module or any links on this page to head to BetMGM. Enter the required personal information. Thoroughly read and then accept the terms and conditions. Enter the bonus code INQUIRERNEWS to lock in the pre-registration deal. This will grant you $200 with no deposit needed. Your bonus bets will be available when North Carolina launches with online sports betting on March 11.

BetMGM offers in other states

Beyond the North Carolina pre-registration offer, there’s two other BetMGM bonus codes throughout other states: Get a 20% Deposit Match up to $1,500 in Sports Bonus via the bonus code PINEWS1500 or Bet $5, Get $150 Instantly in Bonus Bets After Placing Your First Wager with the bonus code INQUIRERNEWS.

The deposit match is available in: AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV and WY.

For the deposit match deal, you have to place at least a $10 deposit to activate the bonus bets. The minimum deposit will grant $2 in sports bonus. A $7,500 deposit will enable the entire $1,500 bonus. This deal necessitates 10x the bonus in total cash bets wagered within 30 days to obtain the money in your account.

The bet/get deal is available in all of the aforementioned states as well as Kentucky and Washington D.C. With this deal, you have to place a deposit of at least $10 and then you can wager to collect the bonus bets regardless of how the bet unfolds. Only the initial bet earns the bonus bets and you can use it on any odds or market.

These deals will come in handy as the college basketball season reaches its crucial point.

For both deals, you have to use your bonus bets within seven days of them activating.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.