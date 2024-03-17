BetMGM North Carolina bonus code INQUIRERNEWS: Get $150 bonus bets now

With online sportsbooks launched and legal in North Carolina, there are plenty of options for new bettors, but arguably no brand bigger than BetMGM. This longtime gambling company has been a major player in the online space in recent years, and is offering an easy-to-use welcome offer of $150 bonus bets for North Carolina residents who sign up using code INQUIRERNEWS.

If you’re in another state where BetMGM is active, you can’t access this specific, NC-exclusive offer, but there is value on the table for you. In fact, you have two options; use code PINEWS1600 to access a 20% first-deposit match up to $1,600 worth of bonus bets, or use code INQUIRERNEWS to activate a first-bet safety net worth up to $1,500 in bonus bets. Let’s talk about how you can access and get the most value out of these offers.

The BetMGM North Carolina offer

The offer for new users in North Carolina is very straightforward; make any bet of $5, and whether it wins or loses, you’ll receive $150 worth of bonus bets, in the form of six $25 bets. There’s no real strategy for making the qualifying bet, as you’ll receive the bonus bet funds regardless of the result; just throw $5 on any wager that interests you.

But the bonus bets themselves do expire, and there’s another twist; if you do win a bet placed with bonus bets, you won’t receive the stake back as part of the payout, just the profit, so you’ll need a strategy to maximize the value of this offer.

You’ll want to focus on bets that have relatively long odds, so the payout will be relatively sizable. For instance, this Sunday, Fiorentina are +330 to upset Atalanta in Italy’s Serie A. These odds are exactly what you’re looking for when using bonus bets; long enough to provide a solid potential payout, but still short enough for the bet to plausibly hit.

The BetMGM offer in other states

The offer in other states is a bit more complicated, due in large part to the fact that there are two options. The deposit match is a great choice for players who intend to put in a significant sum of money through their very first deposit, while the first bet match is a good approach if you’re okay with chasing upside with the potential for lots of expiring bonus bets to be sitting in your new account.

Let’s talk about how to best use each of these options. The deposit match is pretty simple, logistically; after your first deposit, you’ll receive bonus bets totaling 20% of the value you’ve put into your account, for deposits up to $8,000. When it comes to using those bonus bets, you’ll want to follow the strategy we discussed above; find odds approximately in that +200 to +300 range, and invest.

When it comes to the first bet safety net, your first bet up to $1,500 will behave as a normal bet if it winds, but will be refunded by way of bonus bets if it loses. This means that if you win, you’ll receive your winnings and original stake back as cash, which can be played again or withdrawn. If it loses, you’ll receive bonus bets, which you can use by following the strategy we’ve already devised.

Signing up with BetMGM

If you’ve ever signed up for an online sportsbook before, this process will feel very familiar to you, while even brand new sports bettors will be able to find their way through this intuitive process. Let’s talk through the key steps, including how to access the new user offers.

Start by navigating to the BetMGM website or downloading the mobile betting app. You’ll start the registration process by entering contact and personal information, including your full name, birth date, and social security number, all to confirm that you are of legal betting age This is when you’ll enter the bonus code of your choice, based on your location and strategy You’ll also have to consent to the usage of geolocation software, so that BetMGM can determine that you are not only in the right location to take advantage of the bonus offer you’ve chosen, but also that later on, they know you’re in an available betting location. Once you’ve confirmed your details and agreed to the terms and conditions, you officially have a BetMGM account! The next thing you’ll want to do is to link a payment method so you can make a first deposit; keep your bonus offer and strategy in mind as you make this first deposit After you’ve deposited, it’s finally time to start playing. No matter which bonus offer you’re accessing, be sure to remember the terms and conditions, as well as the proper strategy for maximizing its value.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.