BetMGM bonus code & bet365 bonus code: Claim promo before betting on March Madness or any sport

This article is a two for one special as both the BetMGM bonus codes and bet365 bonus codes are explained and able to be signed up for in this piece. I also go into detail on each North Carolina sports betting promotion offered by these respective sportsbooks.

Since the amount of bonus codes are plentiful, read the list below and following paragraphs to get the rundown on how these promos work. You can click the linked text or an offer module below to sign up, but remember to type in the bonus code itself when prompted.

BetMGM bonus codes: PINEWS1600 or INQUIRERNEWS: Choose from a 20% deposit match up to $1,600 in bonus bets or $1,500 first bet offer, respectively.

BetMGM North Carolina bonus code INQUIRERNEWS: Unlock a bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets offer exclusively in the Tar Heel State.

bet365 North Carolina bonus code PINEWS: Choose from a Choose from a $1,000 first bet safety net or a bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets offer.

Context on how each of the BetMGM bonus code & bet365 bonus code work

BetMGM bonus code

PINEWS1600: This bonus code is an exclusive one that takes whatever your first deposit amount up to $8,000 is and matches it as bonus bets. This means you can dictate the amount of bonus bets you earn by just multiplying your deposit amount by five.

Be cautioned that BetMGM has a 10x wagering requirement to meet if you choose this bonus. This means if you have $300 in deposit matched bonus bets, you have 30 days to wager $3,000 to keep your bonus bets and earned winnings from expiring.

INQUIRERNEWS: If you aren’t looking to deal with a wagering requirement, this bonus code will be a simpler option for you. In North Carolina, simply submit your first bet of at least $5 and six $25 bonus bets ($150 total) will now be yours to play with.

Outside of North Carolina, your first bet up to $1,500 will be insured (Meaning the money you lost if your first bet loses gets converted into bonus bets). If you bet $50 or more, you get five 20% bonus bets back, while you just get one bonus bet if you wager $49 or less.

bet365 bonus code

PINEWS: This bonus code encompasses each promo in each state. Their standard promo available in every state is their $1,000 first bet safety net, which works similarly to BetMGM’s first bet offer in that it pays your first bet’s stake back in bonus bets if you lose.

The other bonus they have is bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets or bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets. The $200 is only available in North Carolina while the $150 is elsewhere. Unlike BetMGM’s North Carolina bonus, your first bet must settle first on bet365.

There are a couple points to note about bet365 that differ from BetMGM. First, your first bet must have -500 or longer odds like +100 or -100. Your sign-up promo is null and void if that requirement isn’t met no matter what.

Secondly, bet365 will allow you more flexibility in how you spend your bonus bets. If you want to split your funds into a large number of little bets, you can. Both BetMGM and bet365 give you seven days to use your bonus bets before expiring.

Wager on all kinds of Sunday sporting action

Sunday is highlighted in the sports realm with March Madness in both the men’s and women’s brackets , but other sporting leagues such as the NBA and NHL are taking place at the same time.

In the NBA especially, the slate is loaded with the 76ers vs Clippers, Cavaliers vs Heat, and Thunder vs Bucks as just a few games that stand out from the six game slate.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.