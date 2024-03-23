BetMGM North Carolina bonus code INQUIRERNEWS: Get $150 bonus bets instantly in NC

It’s one of the most wonderful times of the year in North Carolina- tournament basketball is in full swing, meaningful baseball is on the way, and the NBA and NHL playoffs are right around the corner. For the first time, residents of the Tar Heel State can legally bet on these sporting competitions from the comfort of their own homes with online sportsbooks, including BetMGM. This iconic brand is offering a generous welcome offer of $150 in bonus bets for new users in the state, and it’s easily accessible; all you have to do is sign up using code INQUIRERNEWS and make an initial wager of $5.

There’s also an opportunity for users in other states to grab some value when they sign up with BetMGM; that same code accesses a first bet safety net of $1,500, while code PINEWS1600 can qualify you for a 20% deposit match up to $1,600 of bonus bets. Let’s talk about how you can get the most out of each of these offers.

How to access the North Carolina BetMGM offer

The offer in North Carolina is extremely easy to access, perfect for the state’s brand new sports bettors. All you have to do is sign up using the code and make a bet of $5. Whether it wins or loses, you’ll receive the $150 in bonus bets, so there’s no real strategy associated with making this qualifying wager.

When it comes to using those bonus bets, there’s a bit more to think about. When you win a bet placed with these funds, the stake won’t be returned to you as part of your cash payout; just the profit, so you want to make a bet that will still pay out a decent amount of cash despite this restriction.

Let’s take an example from Saturday’s slate of tournament basketball. Dayton is +375 to pull off a big upset against Arizona; these odds are a bit longer than what we’d usually like to see for these purposes, but they’ll do, as the wager is reasonably plausible and holds plenty of upside.

How to access the BetMGM offer in other states

The offer in other states has a higher upside, but it is definitely more complicated, as it starts with a choice between two options. The first is a $1,500 first bet safety net, which does essentially nothing if your first bet wins, but if that bet loses, you’ll receive a refund by way of up to $1,500 bonus bets.

For this option, you’ll want to find something with plus-odds as well, to maximize your payout in this unique, low-risk opportunity. A wager on +155 odds for Kansas to beat Gonzaga could do nicely for this purpose.

Then there’s the 20% deposit match, which requires a whopping $8,000 deposit to fully maximize. This offer is great for those who are happy holding plenty of cash and bonus bets in their bankroll, but with such a large investment required, it definitely requires some careful thought before deciding to go this way.

As far as using the bonus bets earned from either of these options, follow the same approach we discussed in the North Carolina section; find something with odds of approximately +200 to +300 to maximize the value.

How to sign up for BetMGM

The sign-up process for BetMGM is very similar to what you’ll see with other sportsbooks, but even brand new bettors should have no issue figuring out these simple and intuitive steps; let’s talk through what you’ll need to do.

Either download the BetMGM mobile app or navigate to the website Input your personal and contact information, including full name, date of birth, and social security number, so that BetMGM can verify that you are of legal betting age This is also when you’ll need to input the bonus code in order to receive the welcome offer; INQUIRERNEWS for all users in North Carolina or users in other states looking to use the $1,500 first bet safety net, and PINEWS1600 if you’re outside of North Carolina and want the 20% deposit match You will need to consent to the usage of geolocation software, so that BetMGM can apply the right bonus code to your account based on the state in which you are located, and later on, so they can make sure that you’re betting from an allowed location Finally, it’s time to agree to terms and conditions and confirm the creation of your account. Your first move with the new account will be to link a payment method and make an initial deposit, keeping in mind the terms and conditions of your bonus offer, especially if you’re using the deposit match Once there are funds in your account, it’s time to bet! Keep in mind the terms and conditions of the offer you’re accessing, as well as the strategies we’ve discussed for getting the most out of these offers

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.