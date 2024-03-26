BetMGM North Carolina bonus code INQUIRERNEWS: Bet $5, get $150 bonus bets offer in NC

BetMGM has new users in North Carolina covered with a special welcome offer.

Those in the Tar Heel State can collect a Bet $5 Get $150 Instantly in Bonus Bets After Placing Your First Wager deal via the bonus code INQUIRERNEWS.

Must be 21+ and present in North Carolina. Full T&C apply. Gambling problem? Call 877-718-5543 or visit morethanagame.nc.gov.

When you place a $5 bet on any market or sport, you’ll acquire $150 in bonus bets. The bonus bets are given in $25 increments. Your initial wager doesn’t have to be successful to amass them.

There’s also a pair of other deals for those not in North Carolina: Get a 20% Deposit Match up to $1600 in Sports Bonus through the bonus code PINEWS1600 and Get up to $1,500 Back in Bonus Bets if Your First Bet Doesn’t Win with the BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERNEWS.

In terms of the deposit match deal, BetMGM uses your deposit and matches 20% through a sports bonus. This means you’d have to deposit $8,000 to earn the entire $1,600 in sports bonus.

21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA). 21+ to wager. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (KS, NV), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help (MI). Participant must complete the Wagering Requirements and satisfy the (10x) playthrough requirement. Visit BetMGM.com for Terms & Conditions.

There’s a 10x rollover requirement of having to wager 10 times your bonus before being allowed to withdraw. For example, if you deposit $1,000, you’ll gain a $200 bonus and have to bet $2,000 to be able to withdraw.

For the other non-NC offer, you acquire bonus bets if your first bet isn’t successful. If your initial bet is a winner, you don’t gain the bonus bets.

BetMGM North Carolina sign up process

Use the link or modules on this page to navigate to BetMGM. Fill out the registration deals and accept the terms and conditions. Enter the bonus code INQUIRERNEWS to lock in the promotion. Cast your initial deposit and place a first wager of at least $5. Collect $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 first bet. If your initial wager is successful, the withdrawable cash will enter into your balance. If your initial wager isn’t successful, your sports bonus will enter into your account within 24 hours. Sports bonus funds have to be utilized in seven days or they will expire.

Tuesday’s sports slate

There’s some interesting matchups on the sports docket for Tuesday.

The NBA on TNT doubleheader features the Lakers-Bucks (7:30 p.m. ET) and Mavericks-Kings (10 p.m. ET). Also, the visiting Warriors clash with the Heat (7:30 p.m. ET) and the Pelicans host the Thunder (8 p.m. ET).

In the NHL, the visiting Hurricanes square off with the Penguins (7 p.m. ET/ESPN+). Meanwhile, the Panthers take on the host Bruins (7 p.m. ET/ESPN+) and the Flyers head to the Rangers (7 p.m. ET/ESPN+).

Additionally, there’s a pair of men’s NIT quarterfinal matchups on ESPN between Georgia-Ohio State (7 p.m. ET) and Cincinnati-Indiana State (9 p.m. ET).

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.