BetMGM bonus code PINEWS1600/INQUIRERNEWS: $1.5K first bet offer or 20% deposit match + redeem NC Promo

As the title of this piece indicated, there isn’t just one BetMGM bonus code you have to sign up for. Instead, BetMGM gives you two bonus codes to choose from in most states and offer an enhanced BetMGM North Carolina bonus code. The bullet points below show which codes and promos are available in which states. Keep reading for information on these new user promos.

How each BetMGM bonus code works and what you need to know about them

Code INQUIRERNEWS

I’ll start with what the BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERNEWS means to those in all states except North Carolina. BetMGM’s $1,500 maximum first bet offer is a type of first bet insurance.

As for what this means, think of regular insurance. It kicks in if something bad happens, which in this case is your first bet up to $1,500 resulting in a loss.

You won’t get paid back the money you lose in cash. Instead, you’ll get that amount paid back as bonus bets. If you lost $49 or less, you’ll get one bonus bet back equal to your loss. If you lost $50 or more, five bonus bets equal to 20 percent of what you lost will be paid back to you. You’ll have seven days to use your bonus bets before they expire.

In North Carolina, $150 in bonus bets is what you get after settling a $5 minimum wager when you use code INQUIRERNEWS. Your $150 in bonus bets is split into six wagers of $25.

What’s nice about this bonus in the Tar Heel State is your bonus bets are guaranteed. What this means is no matter if it’s a win or loss, your first bet settling will be enough to yield you a reward.

Code PINEWS1600

Bonus code PINEWS1600 is an exclusive one that unlocks a 20% deposit match. BetMGM will match up to $1,600 in bonus bets on their end, meaning you would need to deposit $8,000 to take advantage of this promo to the fullest. But before deciding if it’s worth redeeming this bonus or not, you’ll want to know about BetMGM’s wagering requirement.

BetMGM will require you to wager through 10x the amount of bonus bets they match. $400 worth of bonus bets matched by BetMGM would require you to wager through $4,000 of your own money in the next 30 days.

If 30 days pass and you haven’t satisfied BetMGM’s requirement, any remaining bonus bets you haven’t yet used expire and any winnings earned by using bonus bets expire too.

Previewing the best sporting action to bet on Wednesday

As one of the best NBA betting sites, BetMGM has some of the best odds of any sportsbook for traditional and prop bets alike. They also have Lion’s Boosts and promos to keep an eye out for often when it comes to NBA wagering.

12 NBA games are on the docket with the Suns vs Nuggets being the headlining game at 10:00 p.m. ET. This game could be a potential Western Conference Finals preview, although Phoenix may have to play their way into the playoffs through the play-in tournament.

A few other games of note are the Rockets vs Thunder as Houston looks to take the Warriors’ play-in tournament position, the Clippers vs 76ers, and the aforementioned Warriors vs Magic.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.