BetMGM North Carolina Bonus Code: Get $150 in bonus bets for any game, including women’s Final Four

We’re already a week into baseball season, and college basketball has reached its final stages, but it’s far from too late to cash in on some great welcome bonus value from BetMGM. To commemorate the launch of legal online sports betting in North Carolina, this major operator is offering $150 worth of bonus bets to new users in the state after an initial wager of just $5- all you need to do to qualify as a North Carolina resident is to enter code INQUIRERNEWS when you sign up.

For prospective users in other states, this exact offer isn’t available, but there’s still value on the table. In these states, code INQUIRERNEWS unlocks a first-bet safety net of up to $1,500, while code PINEWS1600 qualifies you for a 20% first-deposit match up to $1,600. Let’s talk about how you can access and get the most out of any one of these outstanding offers.

How you can access the BetMGM North Carolina Welcome Bonus

After you sign up with the appropriate bonus code, qualifying for the BetMGM North Carolina welcome bonus is simple- all you need to do is bet $5 on anything, and you’ll receive the bonus bets package whether your bet wins or loses. Since you don’t need any particular outcome to trigger the bonus, bet on anything that interests you, with no strategy involved.

As far as using the bonus bets you’ve earned, you’ll want to take a more tactical approach. When you play with these special in-game funds, you won’t receive the stake as part of the cash payout if you win a bet, just the profit. Because of this, you’ll want to find bets that provide you with enough of a potential profit to make playing worth your while.

Let’s pull an example from Friday’s European soccer action, as it’s a relatively quiet day for sports in the United States. In France’s Ligue Un, traditional giants Marseille are +250 underdogs to go on the road and take down Lille. These odds are exactly what we’re looking for; short enough that they could plausibly hit, but long enough to provide you with an ample payout should you win.

How you can access the BetMGM Welcome Bonus in other states

In other states, accessing the BetMGM welcome bonus is a bit more complicated, as the process starts with making a choice- which promotion to leverage. If you’re a big-money bettor who plans to invest a lot of money right off the bat, the 20% first-deposit match could be a great move- that will provide you with guaranteed bonus bets right away.

However, that offer requires an immediate investment of $8,000 to fully maximize, something not all bettors are willing or able to commit. If you’d like to do something a bit less financially strenuous, the first-bet insurance could be a great way to go. With this offer, your first bet up to $1,500 behaves like a regular bet if it wins, but if it loses, you’ll receive a full refund by way of bonus bets.

Let’s talk about a bet that might be a good fit to use with the protection of your safety net. In the women’s college basketball tournament, Paige Bueckers’s UConn squad is +135 to take down the prolific Caitlin Clark and Iowa in their semifinal clash. These odds are just a bit shorter than we’d like, given the decreased risk due to the safety net, but they’d still provide you with a good cash payout if you win. Even if you lose, you’ll walk away with a nice bundle of bonus bets to use.

As far as using those bonus bets, from either the deposit match or bet insurance offer, follow the same strategy we discussed above; look for odds approximately between +200 to +300, with some flexibility on either side, to strike a healthy balance between risk and potential payout.

How you can sign up for BetMGM

If you’ve ever signed up for an online sportsbook, the process of getting started with BetMGM should feel quite familiar, as there’s nothing too unique about it compared to what you’ve done in the past, but even new users shouldn’t feel intimidated by this simple and straightforward process. Let’s talk through the key steps.

Either download the BetMGM app, or navigate to the desktop sportsbook website Click the appropriate button to kick off the sign-up process Begin inputting your personal and contact information, including your date of birth, full legal name, social security number, email address and phone number. This will allow BetMGM to verify that you are of legal betting age, and create unique account login information for you This is also when you’ll need to enter the correct bonus code for your geography and intended strategy You’ll need to consent to the usage of geolocation software, so BetMGM can verify that you are in the right location for the welcome bonus you’re trying to access, and later on, that you’re only betting from locations where the sportsbook is legal and active With all of your information entered, confirm that it is correct, agree to the sportsbook’s terms and conditions, and officially create your account The first thing to do with your new account is to link a payment method and make an initial deposit, keeping in mind the parameters of the bonus offer you’ve accessed, especially if it’s the first-deposit match It’s finally time to bet. Whether you’re using your newly-deposited funds or the bonus bets you may have earned from a welcome offer, keep in mind the strategies we’ve discussed for getting the most value possible out of the offer you’re accessing

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.