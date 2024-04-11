BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERNEWS: Get up to $1.5K back if first wager on Masters or any game loses

When you type in INQUIRERNEWS as your BetMGM bonus code, you’ll be enrolled in a first bet insurance promo paying your first wager up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if it loses. This bet can be on the first round of the Masters or any other game of interest.

There’s also a second option available to you instead in the form of code PINEWS1600. Type in that code and 20% of your first deposit will be matched in the form of bonus bets. One final note before I go into depth on these promos is North Carolina players can only use code INQUIRERNEWS for a standalone promo of bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets.

BetMGM bonus code synopsis on each promo

I’ll start with the BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERNEWS in all eligible states but North Carolina. This first bet offer gives you a second chance to win with your first bet’s stake if you lose at first.

You’ll be paid back bonus bets in one of two ways. You’ll either get one bonus bet back if you lost less than $50 or five bonus bets equal to 20 percent of what you lost if you wagered $50 or more.

As for how the BetMGM North Carolina bonus code INQUIRERNEWS works, you just need to submit your first wager of $5+. After your betslip is submitted, $150 in bonus bets (Split as six $25 bets) are yours.

Finally, code PINEWS1600 matches 20% of your first cash deposit up to $8,000. This means $1,600 is the maximum amount of bonus bets up for grabs. If you redeem this promo, you’ll have 30 days to meet a 10x play through requirement.

If you don’t think that requirement is something you can meet, that’s understandable. If that’s the case, getting your first bet up to $1,500 insured is a good option still.

You can click one of the links in the first paragraph to start signing up, but remember your bonus code to get enrolled in the promo of your choosing.

How BetMGM odds see the US Masters tournament unfolding

Odds from BetMGM are accurate as of time of publish and are subject to change.

BetMGM’s three favored golfers for the 2024 Masters aren’t a surprise. Scottie Scheffler is by far and away the odds on favorite at +400. Rory Mcllroy is second at +1100 while Jon Rahm is third at +1200. The top five is rounded out with Xander Schauffele (+1400) and Hideki Matsuyama (+1800).

Scheffler won the 2022 Masters with a -10 to par. Scheffler has been the No. 1 ranked golfer in the world since the May of 2023. A lot of bettors are backing him for good reason as he’s been absolutely phenomenal in 2024 thus far.

Mcllroy is one of the most accomplished golfers of all time but he’s still looking for his first Masters at age 34. He’s been ranked second in the world since July of 2023. Rahm is ranked third in the world and is the reigning Masters champion.

Schauffele is ranked fifth in the world but has never won a Masters. Matsuyama won the Masters three years ago but he’s ranked just 12th in the world. Some notable underdogs include Jordan Spieth at +2200 and Dustin Johnson at +4000.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.