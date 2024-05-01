BetMGM Bonus Code PINEWS1600: 20% deposit match up to $1,600 usable on any sport, including NBA & NHL

With baseball back after a long offseason and basketball and hockey in the thick of another exciting postseason, just about every sports fan has something to root for right now. It’s the perfect time to get started with sports betting, and with a BetMGM bonus code, you can do that with some extra value up your sleeve.

Code PINEWS1600 gives you access to a 20% first-deposit match worth up to $1,600 worth of bonus bets, while code INQUIRERNEWS triggers a first-bet safety net on wagers up to $1,500. Let’s talk about how you can access either of these generous offers, and strategies for extracting the most value possible.

How to use code PINEWS1600

BetMGM Welcome Offer BetMGM Welcome Offer BetMGM Bonus Code PINEWS1600 BetMGM Welcome Offer BetMGM Offer 20% deposit match up to $1,600 with 10x rollover BetMGM Welcome Offer Last Verified May 1

This code is a good option for users who are planning on making a major initial investment, as it requires a large deposit to fully maximize. However, it’s simple enough- for any first deposit of up to $8,000, BetMGM will give you bonus bets worth 20% of the value of that deposit. The question is how exactly to use those bonus bets, which are very similar to cash, but not quite the same.

The main differences between bonus bets in cash is that bonus bets cannot be withdrawn, expire eventually, and importantly, when you win a bet placed with bonus bets, you won’t receive the stake back as part of the cash payout, just the profit. For this reason, you’ll want to find a wager with long enough odds to make the potential winnings worth your while. Let’s grab an example from Thursday’s loaded slate of action.

While three of North America’s biggest leagues are in action, none of the odds fit our needs, so let’s go across the ocean for the Champions League clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund. First legs can be cagey, as there’s a whole other game to play- let’s think about investing in the draw at +270 odds, after Real Madrid and Bayern Munich did just that on Tuesday. These odds would provide you with a solid cash payout should the wager hit, while still allowing you to bet on a plausible outcome.

How to use code INQUIRERNEWS

BetMGM Welcome Offer 2 BetMGM Welcome Offer 2 BetMGM Bonus Code INQUIRERNEWS BetMGM Welcome Offer 2 Offer First bet on the house up to $1,500 (if your first bet loses, you’ll be refunded in bonus bets equal to what you lost) BetMGM Welcome Offer 2 Last Verified May 1

This offer is good for users who are willing to swing for the fences, and would appreciate a bit of a safety net when they do so. If your first bet of up to $1,500 loses, you’ll be refunded by way of bonus bets, thus seriously diminishing the risk of the wager, which acts as a normal one if it wins. Because of this, you’ll want to play something with relatively long odds to properly take advantage of this special offer.

You don’t quite want odds as long as the ones we picked in the previous section, but something in plus-money is likely going to be the best move. Perhaps, backing the defending champion Golden Knights at +135 odds could be a good investment as they look to take a 3-2 series lead over the Dallas Stars.

In terms of using any bonus bets you might earn if your first bet loses, follow the same strategy as we discussed above; find a wager you like with odds approximately between +200 and +300 to properly balance risk and potential cash payout.

How to sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook

If you’ve ever signed up for an online sportsbook, getting started with BetMGM should feel familiar, but even brand new sports bettors should have no issue with the registration process- let’s take a look at what you’ll need to do in order to launch your new sportsbook account.

The first step is to either download the BetMGM mobile app, or navigate to the desktop website. Either way, you’ll need to find the login page and choose the option to create a new account Begin the registration process by entering your personal and contact information, such as your date of birth, social security number, and full legal name, as well as your email and phone number. This will all allow the sportsbook to verify that you are of legal betting age, and create a unique account and login information for you This is also when you’ll be able to enter the bonus code of your choice You’ll need to consent to the use of geolocation software, which will help the sportsbook confirm your eligibility for the welcome bonus you’ve chosen, and later on, be sure that you are always betting from a legal location Finally, it’s time to agree to terms and conditions and officially create your account The first action to take with your new account is to link a payment method and make a new deposit, keeping in mind the terms and strategy for the welcome bonus you’ve chosen, especially the 20% first-deposit match with code PINEWS1600 With funds in your account, it’s time to start betting! Again, always keep in mind any rules of the welcome bonus you’re accessing, especially if it’s the first-bet safety net from code INQUIRERNEWS

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.