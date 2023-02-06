BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERMGM gets you generous $1,000 College Basketball welcome offer

Two huge NCAAB games are ready and waiting to be wagered on for tonight’s slate, with there being no better way to get started than with BetMGM’s $1,000 welcome offer that you can claim with code INQUIRERMGM.

This offer allows you to get the stake from your first bet back as bonus bets if it loses, perfect for those of you looking to place some more adventurous wagers on tonight’s CBB action.

BetMGM Bonus Code INQUIRERMGM for Huge NCAA Welcome Offer

Get the lowdown on all of the US’ best sportsbook promo codes

The BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERMGM is required in order for new players to be eligible for their huge college basketball welcome bonus.

The bonus itself is a generous first bet bonus, with this allowing you to claim the stake on your first back in the form of bonus bets if it goes on to lose.

All you’ll need to do is go to their sportsbook, sign-up for an account, make your first deposit and place your first bet on any market for today’s college basketball action.

If it loses, fear not, as you’ll get your stake from this bet back as bonus bets, with the maximum amount you’re allowed to claim back being $1,000.

This is easily one of the most generous offers you’ll come across for today’s action, with the $1,000 bonus amount being extremely strong when compared to other top sports betting sites.

Miami FL vs Duke, Kansas vs Texas Odds with BetMGM Sportsbook

Team Spread Totals 145.5 Moneyline Team Miami FL Spread (-3.5) -110 Totals 145.5 Over -110 Moneyline -170 Team Duke Spread (+3.5) -110 Totals 145.5 Under -110 Moneyline +140

The Hurricanes head into today’s game with an 18-5 record, winning all 12 of their home games so far as they host the Duke Blue Devils today.

Duke themselves are just behind Miami in the ACC, with the Blue Devils having won 17 of their 23 games so far this season, although their road record could be better given they’ve won just two of six away from home.

Given this, it’s not surprising to see Miami FL as the favorites today, with BetMGM making them 3.5-point favorites as they look to close the gap on the likes of Virginia and Clemson at the top of the ACC.

Team Spread Totals 146.5 Moneyline Team Texas Spread (+3.5) -110 Totals 146.5 Over -110 Moneyline +155 Team Kansas Spread (-3.5) -110 Totals 146.5 Under -110 Moneyline -188

Texas are currently leading the way in the Big 12, with the Longhorns winning 19 of their 23 games this season, a record that only a handful of teams can better.

Kansas aren’t doing badly themselves, with the Jayhawks boasting an 18-5 record, with their 11-1 record at home one of the best in the conference.

Unfortunately for them Texas are pretty good away from home with a 4-2 record, although despite this, Kansas are slight favorites to win today and secure their 12th home win of the campaign.

What is the BetMGM Bonus Code for Huge NCAAB First Bet Bonus?

BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERMGM BetMGM bonus First Bet Offer: Get up to $1,000 Paid Back in Bonus Bets if You Don’t Win BetMGM bonus code T&C’s New players only, 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, TN, VA, PA, OH, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

How to Claim your BetMGM NCAAB First Bet Bonus?

Go to BetMGM Sportsbook Hit the ‘Register’ button Enter and verify your personal details Enter code INQUIRERMGM when needed Read and accept the offer’s T&C’s Finish setting up your account Make your first deposit of at least $10 Place your first bet on any market for today’s Duke vs Miami FL or Texas vs Kansas games You’ll receive your stake back as bonus bets up to $1,000 if your first wager loses Your bonus funds have seven days to be used before they expire and cannot be withdrawn for real cash

Claim extra $50 in bonus funds with Multi-Sport Missions

Must be 21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only.

Players both old and new are currently able to claim an extra $50 in bonus funds to use on whichever markets they please thanks to BetMGM’s Multi-Sport Missions promo.

To get involved, you’ll first need to opt-in to this offer via their promotions page, with you then just needing to wager at least $50 in a number of sports leagues.

The leagues you need to wager on are the NBA, NFL, NHL, EPL and CBB, with you getting $5 in bonus funds every time you bet at least $50 in each of these.

Once you’ve wagered on all of these leagues, you’ll then be able to claim an extra $25 in bonus funds for completing all of your ‘missions’, with there being $50 in total on offer for this promo.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.