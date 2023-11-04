BetMGM bonus code & FanDuel promo code unlock bet and get offers to use on CFB

Two of the best college football betting sites are BetMGM and FanDuel. New customers to either platform are in luck, as the BetMGM bonus code and FanDuel promo code can be redeemed in this piece to claim your welcome offer.

BetMGM: PINEWSGET is the bonus code attached to BetMGM’s bet $10 get $200 in bonus bets offer. The offer works as simply as it sounds. Just bet $10 on any market and get $200 in bonus bets when it settles.

BetMGM offers a second choice for new players to redeem instead. The exclusive bonus code PINEWS1500 can be used if you want to redeem a 20% deposit match worth up to $7,500 in cash (Or $1,500 in bonus bets). Note there’s a 10x play through requirement attached to whatever amount BetMGM matches.

FanDuel: This welcome offer is a three for one special. It automatically comes with three months of NBA League Pass and will give you daily profit boosts to use on your bets. But the main part of their welcome offer is bet $5 on any moneyline market and get $150 in bonus bets if your wager wins. No promo code needs typed in during the sign-up process.

Although it sucks potentially walking away without bonus bets if your first bet loses, you won’t be empty handed as the three months of NBA League Pass and daily profit boosts are guaranteed.

How do I sign-up for the BetMGM bonus code & FanDuel promo code?

Pick the welcome offer you want to sign-up with and click on it above. You can also click on the hyperlinked text for your offer atop this piece. Enter your personal information and have your photo ID on standby as your identity needs to be verified by your sportsbook. FanDuel doesn’t require you to type in a promo code, but BetMGM will require you to type one in. Use PINEWSGET or PINEWS1500 pending on which offer you want to use. Deposit at least $10 into your account to finalize registration after reading the terms and conditions for your offer. Get started placing your first bet and keep your welcome bonus in mind to make sure you can utilize your welcome bonus to the fullest. Bonus bets earned from any welcome offer cannot be withdrawn as cash unless you win a wager in which you used your bonus bets as your stake.

What are the best college football games to wager on Saturday?

The college football season has flown by in rapid fashion as we enter Week 10 of the schedule already. The slate has a handful of marquee games to track as wins and losses in meetings between top 25 ranked conference rivals matter more and more.

No. 25 Kansas State takes on No. 7 Texas at Noon ET. No. 12 Notre Dame battles Clemson and No. 3 ranked Ohio State is in action during this time as well.

3:30 p.m. ET sees No. 14 Missouri take on the No. 1 ranked team in the country in Georgia. The Bulldogs face ranked teams in the next two weeks, making this the most difficult part of their schedule.

No. 5 Washington vs No. 24 USC goes down at 7:30 p.m. ET while No. 13 LSU vs No. 8 Alabama at 7:45 p.m. ET marks the final game between ranked opponents taking place.

A few other notable games include No. 20 UCLA vs Arizona, No. 16 Oregon State vs Colorado State, and No. 9 Penn State vs Maryland.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.