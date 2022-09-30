BetMGM are allowing new customers who use code INQUIRERMGM at sign-up to claim a huge $1,000 welcome bonus to use on Friday’s sporting action.

INQUIRERMGM is the code you need to enter during sign-up in order to get your $1,000 risk-free bet with BetMGM’s online sportsbook.

Simply sign-up, entering their bonus code when asked to, and make your initial deposit, with you then able t place your first sports bet knowing that you’ll get your stake back as a free bet up to $1,000 if it loses.

This is a very generous offer from BetMGM, with you able to claim it right now and use it on any of Friday’s sporting action.

Friday’s Sporting Action with BetMGM Sportsbook

Friday sees an exciting MLB slate get underway, as we play the final few games of the regular season ahead of what’s set to be an action-packed playoff schedule.

Second in the AL Central meets second in the NL West, as the Padres and White Sox do battle in San Diego, with both sides in good shape to snag at least one playoff between them.

The biggest game of the day comes from the NL East, as the Braves and Mets face off in what’s to be a huge match when deciding the winner of the division come the end of the regular season.

Both teams head into the clash identical records after 155 games played, with today’s game set to be a cracker as the regular season draws to a close.

The eyes of the footballing world will turn to Saturday’s college football slate, with a number of seeded teams, such as Michigan, Ohio State, Georgia and Alabama all in action.

Friday’s CFB action sees two 4-0 teams do battle as UCLA meet #15 Washington, with the Huskies favorites to claim victory with BetMGM given their convincing start to the campaign.

What is the BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code?

BetMGM Bonus Code INQUIRERMGM BetMGM Sportsbook Promo $1,000 Risk-Free Bet Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New Customers only. Must be 21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply

How to use your BetMGM bonus code

Head to BetMGM Sportsbook via the offer in this piece Hit the ‘Register’ button Enter and verify your personal details Enter code INQUIRERMGM when asked to Read the offer’s T&C’s Finish setting up your account Make an initial $10+ deposit Place your first bet risk-free on any of Friday’s action If this bet loses, you’ll be given a free bet equal in value to your stake up to $1,000 Free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and must be used within 7 days

Refer-a-Friend with BetMGM Sportsbook

21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. T&Cs apply.

BetMGM’s refer-a-friend offer is superb, as it allows both new and current bettors to claim $1,000 extra in bonus funds per month.

Have one of your friends create an account with BetMGM sportsbook via your referral link and have them wager their $50 bonus on any market at odds of -200 or more.

You’ll be given $50 in bonus funds for yourself after your friend’s bet has settled, with you able to refer 20 friends a month in total, thus allowing you to claim $1,000 in bonus funds.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.