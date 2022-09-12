BetMGM is celebrating the return of Monday Night Football by allowing new customers to claim a $1,000 risk-free bet when using code INQUIRERMGM at sign-up.

INQUIRERMGM is the code you need to enter in order to claim your $1,000 risk-free bet, with you able to place this on any MNF market of your choosing.

In order to get involved, you just need to sign-up and enter their bonus code when asked to, make your initial $10+ deposit and place your first bet on any MNF market risk-free.

If this wager goes on to lose, fear not, as you’ll be given your stake back as a free bet up to a maximum amount of $1,000.

This is a very strong amount for an offer like this, with only one or two of their competitors able to offer an amount more than what’s available here.

Seahawks vs Broncos MNF preview with BetMGM

BetMGM have priced the Denver Broncos as heavy favorites to claim the win in Week 1 of their 2022 campaign, with Denver -300 to beat the Seattle Seahawks tonight in Washington.

Their opponents are, as expected, big underdogs at +250, something that’s mainly down to the fact that their form QB1, Russell Wilson, now players for Denver.

Wilson made the switch during this past offseason, with the Seahawks now having Geno Smith to rely on instead when it comes to their Quarterback duties.

Given this, it’s easy to see why the Broncos are the price that they are, with Wilson showing time and time again during his time with Seattle that he’s one of the best QB’s around.

What is the BetMGM bonus code?

BetMGM Bonus Code INQUIRERMGM BetMGM Sportsbook Promo $1,000 Risk-Free Bet Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New Customers only. Must be 21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply

How to use your BetMGM Bonus Code

Head to BetMGM Sportsbook via the offer in this piece Hit the ‘Register’ button Enter and verify your personal details Enter code INQUIRERMGM when asked to Read the offer’s T&C’s Finish setting up your account Make an initial $10+ deposit Place your first bet on any Seahawks vs Broncos Monday Night Football market If this bet loses, you’ll be given a free bet equal in value to your stake up to $1,000 Free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and must be used within 7 days

Refer-a-Friend with BetMGM Sportsbook

21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. T&Cs apply.

BetMGM’s refer-a-friend promotion allows players to claim $1,000 in free bets, with you just needing to get friends to sign-up in order to do so.

To get involved, get your friends to sign-up with their online sportsbook via a referral link you’ve sent them.

They’ll then need to bet their $50 bonus on any market with odds -200 or greater, with you being given $50 in bonus funds after this bet has settled.

You’re able to refer as many as 20 friends a month with this promotion, meaning that there’s $1,000 up for grabs every month via this generous offer.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.