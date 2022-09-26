BetMGM is allowing new users who use code INQUIRERMGM50 during sign-up the chance to claim a huge $1000 risk-free bet and $50 no-deposit bonus to use on MNF this evening.

There are a number of great offers to take advantage of when wagering on Monday Night Football between the Giants and Cowboys, with BetMGM’s easily being one of the best.

All you need to do is sign up and enter code INQUIRERMGM50, with you then getting your $50 no-deposit bonus immediately after.

Then, just place your first bet on any Monday Night Football Giants vs Cowboys market, with you getting your stake back as a free bet up to $1,000 if this wager ends up losing.

Monday Night Football Analysis with BetMGM Sportsbook

The Giants are very slight favorites to claim their third win of the season on MNF, with this mainly being due to the fact they’re 2-0 so far from their first two games.

Not many will have seen this coming, with the Giants beating both the Titans and Panthers in Week 1 and 2 respectively, however we’re sure NY fans aren’t moaning about their side’s brilliant start.

They’re up against a Cowboys side that managed to secure their first win of 2022 against the Bengals in Week 2, with Dallas putting its loss to the Bucs in Week 1 behind.

The Giants don’t have a very good record in this fixture, winning just one of the last 10, however despite this, they’re favorites to claim their second win in 11 games vs Cowboys given their form to start the season.

What is the BetMGM Bonus Code?

BetMGM Bonus Code INQUIRERMGM50 BetMGM Sportsbook Promo $50 free on sign-up + $1,000 Risk-Free Bet Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New Customers only. Must be 21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply

How to use your BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code

Head to BetMGM Sportsbook via the offer in this piece Hit the ‘Register’ button Enter and verify your personal details Enter code INQUIRERMGM50 when asked to Read the offer’s T&C’s Finish setting up your account You’ll be given $50 free in bonus funds Make an initial $10+ deposit Place your first bet on any MNF market If this bet loses, you’ll be given a free bet equal in value to your stake up to $1,000 Free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and must be used within 7 days

Refer-a-Friend with BetMGM Sportsbook

21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. T&Cs apply.

BetMGM’s refer-a-friend offer allows players to claim extra $1,000 in bonus funds every month by simply getting their friends to sign-up with their online sportsbook.

Have a friend create an account with BetMGM Sportsbook via your referral link and get them to wager their $50 bonus funds on any market at odds of -200 or more.

You’ll then be issued $50 in bonus funds, with you being able to refer up to 20 friends every month, thus there’s $1,000 in extra bonus funds on offer thanks to this promotion.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.