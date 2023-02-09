BetMGM Bonus Code INQUIRERMGM gives new bettors $1,000 First Bet Bonus for Bulls vs Nets

BetMGM is gearing up for the Brooklyn Nets’ first game without Kevin Durant by allowing new players that enter the BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERMGM at sign up the chance to get a $1,000 First Bet Bonus.

This offer is very generous and easy to claim, with new users able to take advantage of this offer when signing up via their desktop site or top sports betting app.

BetMGM Bonus Code INQUIRERMGM for $1,000 First Bet Bonus on Nets vs Bulls

BetMGM’s welcome offer is easily one of the best around, with you just needing to go to their online sportsbook via the offer above and sign up using bonus code INQUIRERMGM.

Once your account has been created, you then just need to deposit funds into your account and place your first bet on any market offered for today’s Nets vs Bulls game.

If this bet goes on to win, you’ll receive your winnings as per usual, however should your bet lose, you’ll be able to claim your stake from this wager back in the form of bonus bets up to $1,000.

You’ll then need to use these bonus bets within seven days to avoid seeing them expire, with you able to use these bets on any market you please.

Bulls vs Nets Odds with BetMGM Sportsbook

Team Spread Totals 230.5 Moneyline Team Bulls Spread (+2.5) -105 Totals 230.5 Over -110 Moneyline +120 Team Nets Spread (-2.5) -115 Totals 230.5 Under -110 Moneyline -143

The Nets have a new-look roster for today’s outing given they’ve lost both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant to trades in the last few days, with Brooklyn acquiring the likes of Spencer Dinwiddie, Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder.

The Nets are on a two-game losing streak and have suffered a defeat in three of their last four going into the game, while Chicago has won in three of its previous four.

Brooklyn go into the game as favorites given it is 16-10 at home this term, while the Bulls are 10-17 on the road, thus it’s easy to see why BetMGM is siding with the Nets today.

What is the BetMGM Bonus Code for $1,000 Bonus on Bulls vs Nets on TNT

BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERMGM BetMGM bonus First Bet Offer: Get up to $1,000 Paid Back in Bonus Bets if You Don’t Win BetMGM bonus code T&C’s New players only, 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, TN, VA, PA, OH, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

How to Claim your BetMGM First Bet Bonus for Bulls vs Nets TNT?

Head to BetMGM Sportsbook Hit the ‘Register’ button Enter and verify your personal details Enter bonus code INQUIRERMGM when asked to Read and accept their T&C’s Finish setting up your account Make your first deposit of at least $10 Place your first bet on any market for Bulls vs Nets market You’ll receive your stake back as bonus bets up to $1,000 if your first wager loses Your bonus funds have seven days to be used before they expire and cannot be withdrawn for real cash

Claim BetMGM’s Multi-Sport Missions Offer for $50 in Bonus Funds

Must be 21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only.

$50 in bonus funds are on offer for new and existing bettors with BetMGM thanks to their Multi-Sport Missions offer.

To get involved with this generous promo, just opt-in via their offers page and wager at least $50 on a number of the world’s top sports leagues.

The sports you need to wager on are: NBA, NFL, NHL, EPL and CBB, with you getting $5 in bonus funds when wagering at least $50 on each of these aforementioned leagues.

You’ll then be able to claim an extra $25 in bonus funds once you’ve bet $50+ on all of these sports, with there being $50 in total on offer for this promo.

