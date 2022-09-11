BetMGM is giving new users the chance to claim a huge $1,000 risk-free bet with code INQUIRERMGM to use on any market for the first week of NFL action.
Get your BetMGM Bonus Code
Read about the Best Sports Betting Sites
The NFL finally returns to our screens this weekend with Week 1 of the 2022 campaign, and BetMGM is providing new users with a great way to starting their football betting off right.
New players that sign up and use code INQUIRERMGM will be able to claim a $1,000 risk-free bet that can be used on any NFL Week 1 market.
All you need to do is sign up, enter the code when asked to, make an initial deposit of $10 and place your first NFL Week 1 bet absolutely risk-free.
You won’t come across many better offers when it comes to wagering on Week 1 of the 2022 NFL campaign, with BetMGM’s one of the best ways to start your betting for this year’s campaign.
NFL Week 1 Action with BetMGM
Week 1 of this year’s NFL season has thrown out some mouth-watering matchups already, with the likes of the Rams, Chiefs and Bucs all facing tough tests to get their campaigns up-and-running.
With all of Week 1′s action taking place over the course of the next few days, these are the games you can look forward to on Sunday and Monday:
Detroit Lions vs Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday 1pm EST
Chicago Bears vs San Francisco 49ers, Sunday 1pm EST
Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday 1pm EST
Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots, Sunday 1pm EST
Carolina Panthers vs Cleveland Browns, Sunday 1pm EST
Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts, Sunday 1pm EST
Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints, Sunday 1pm EST
New York Jets vs Baltimore Ravens, Sunday 1pm EST
Washington Commanders vs Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday 1pm EST
Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers, Sunday 4:25pm EST
Tennessee Titans vs New York Giants, Sunday 4:25pm EST
LA Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday 4:25pm EST
Arizona Cardinals vs Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday 4:25pm EST
Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday 8:20pm EST
Seattle Seahawks vs Denver Broncos, Monday 8:15pm EST
What is the BetMGM Bonus Code?
How to use your BetMGM Bonus Code
Head to BetMGM Sportsbook via the offer in this piece
Hit the ‘Register’ button
Enter and verify your personal details
Enter code INQUIRERMGM when asked to
Read the offer’s T&C’s
Finish setting up your account
Make an initial $10+ deposit
Place your first bet on any NFL week 1 market risk-free
If this bet loses, you’ll be given a free bet equal in value to your stake up to $1,000
Free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and must be used within 7 days
Refer-a-Friend with BetMGM Sportsbook
21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. T&Cs apply.
$50 in bonus funds are up for grabs with BetMGM Sportsbook, with you being able to claim yours via their refer-a-friend offer.
All you need to do is get a friend to sign-up with BetMGM Sportsbook via your referral link and wager their $50 bonus funds on any market at odds of -200 or more
You will then being able to claim $50 in bonus funds to use on whichever sports markets you please.
You can refer up to 20 friends every month, meaning there’s up to $1,000 in bonus funds that you can claim by referring your friends to BetMGM Sportsbook.
The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.