Inquirer readers are able to claim a huge $1,000 risk-free bet to use on any NFL Week 5 market they please when using code INQUIRERMGM whilst signing up with BetMGM Sportsbook.

BetMGM’s welcome offer is ready and waiting to be claimed and used on NFL Week 5′s action, with you just needing to enter their bonus code INQUIRERMGM at sign-up to get involved.

Just create your account, using your bonus code when asked to, and make an initial $10+, with you then getting the stake fro your first NFL Week 5 bet back as a free bet up to $1,000 if it loses.

You won’t find many better offers than this when it comes to wagering on the fifth week of the 2022 NFL campaign, with you only having a limited amount of time before this week’s NFL action ends.

NFL Week 5 Analysis with BetMGM Sportsbook

The NFL throws up some exciting games this weekend, as the fifth week of footballing action takes place in the 2022 campaign.

A lot of Sunday’s more exciting games take place towards the end of the day’s slate, with the Cardinals and the Eagles going head-to-head at 4.25PM EST, as Philly look to stretch their unbeaten run to 5-0.

The Rams and Cowboys meet at 4.25PM as well, with Los Angeles quickly getting the chance to put their loss in Week 4 behind them with a game vs Dallas.

Arguably the biggest game of the day comes from Balitmore, as the Ravens meet last year’s Super Bowl runners-up the Bengals on Sunday Night Football.

What is the BetMGM Bonus Code?

BetMGM Bonus Code INQUIRERMGM BetMGM Sportsbook Promo $1,000 Risk-Free Bet Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New Customers only. Must be 21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply

How to use your BetMGM bonus code

Head to BetMGM Sportsbook via the offer in this piece Hit the ‘Register’ button Enter and verify your personal details Enter code INQUIRERMGM when asked to Read the offer’s T&C’s Finish setting up your account Make an initial $10+ deposit Place your first bet risk-free on any NFL week 5 market If this bet loses, you’ll be given a free bet equal in value to your stake up to $1,000 Free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and must be used within 7 days

Refer-a-Friend with BetMGM Sportsbook

21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. T&Cs apply.

BetMGM’s refer-a-friend allows both new and current users to claim an extra $1,000 in top of your sign-up bonus.

All you have to do is have a friend to create an account with BetMGM sportsbook via your referral link and get them to wager their $50 bonus on any market at odds of -200 or more.

You’ll be given $50 in bonus funds for yourself to use on whichever sports markets you please, with you able to refer 20 friends a month, meaning there’s $1,000 in bonus funds available.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.