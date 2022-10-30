INQUIRERMGM is the bonus code you need to enter at sign-up with BetMGM Sportsbook to claim a generous $1,000 risk-free bet welcome offer for NFL Week 8.

BetMGM’s welcome offer is easily one of the best around when it comes to betting on NFL Week 8′s slate, with you needing to enter INQUIRERMGM at sign-up to get involved.

To claim your $1,000 risk-free bet, just head to their sportsbook via the offer in this piece, remembering to use your promo code at sign-up, and make your first deposit.

Once done, just place your first bet on any NFL Week 8 clash, with you getting your stake back in the form of a free bet up to a maximum of $1,000 if this wager doesn’t win.

NFL Week 8 Preview with BetMGM Sportsbook

The biggest game of NFL Week 8 comes from Buffalo, New York, as the Bills take on the Packers on Sunday evening, with the Bills favorites for this given their form so far this term.

Another huge game takes place just before this as the reigning champion Rams face off against the 49ers, with LA favorites despite its shaky form so far this term.

It’s an all-Pennsylvania clash this week as the Steelers and Eagles meet, with the Eagles getting the chance to improve their record to 7-0.

What is the BetMGM Bonus Code?

BetMGM Bonus Code INQUIRERMGM BetMGM Sportsbook Promo $1,000 Risk-Free Bet Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New Customers only. Must be 21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply

How to use your BetMGM bonus code

Head to BetMGM Sportsbook via the offer in this piece Hit the ‘Register’ button Enter and verify your personal details Enter code INQUIRERMGM when asked to Read the offer’s T&C’s Finish setting up your account Make an initial $10+ deposit Place your first bet risk-free on any market for NFL Week 8 If this bet loses, you’ll be given a free bet equal in value to your stake up to $1,000 Free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and must be used within 7 days

Refer-a-Friend with BetMGM Sportsbook

21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. T&Cs apply.

BetMGM are allowing new and existing users to claim an extra $1,000 in bonus funds on top of their welcome offer due to BetMGM’s generous refer-a-friend promo.

Just have one of your friends sign-up with their online sportsbook using your referral link and get them to wager their $50 bonus funds on any market with odds -200 or more.

Once done, you’ll be given $50 in bonus funds yourself, with you being able to claim $1,000 per month in total by referring as many as 20 friends every month.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.