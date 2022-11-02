BetMGM is getting prepared for Game 4 of the 2022 World Series by allowing new players to claim a $1,000 risk-free bet to use on Astros vs. Phillies with code INQUIRERMGM.
Learn more about BetMGM’s bonus code
See the latest World Series Odds
Read up about the best sports betting apps
BetMGM’s welcome offer is easily one of the best around when it comes to wagering on Phillies vs Astros Game 4, with you just needing to enter code INQUIRERMGM at sign-up to do so.
All you’ll be needing to do is head to BetMGM via the offer in this piece, enter your bonus code during sign-up, make a first deposit and place your first wager on any Phillies vs Astros Game 4 market.
If this bet goes on to lose, you’ll be given your stake back in the form of a free bet up to $1,000, with you then being able to use this free bet on any of the markets BetMGM offer.
Phillies vs Astros Game 4 Odds with BetMGM Sportsbook
The Phillies head into today’s game with a 2-1 series lead following a huge win in Game 3, one that the Phillies won by a huge 7-0 scoreline.
They’re slight underdogs today following this, with Houston favorites despite the fact they’re away from home.
The Phillies have been surprising so far, producing a hugely impressive comeback in Game 1, and their Game 3 win is making believers out of many.
A win today for the Phillies would be huge, as it would put them 3-1 up in the series.
What is the BetMGM Bonus Code?
How to use your BetMGM bonus code
Head to BetMGM Sportsbook via the offer in this piece
Hit the ‘Register’ button
Enter and verify your personal details
Enter code INQUIRERMGM when asked to
Read the offer’s T&C’s
Finish setting up your account
Make an initial $10+ deposit
Place your first bet risk-free on any Phillies vs Astros Game 4 market
If this bet loses, you’ll be given a free bet equal in value to your stake up to $1,000
Free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and must be used within 7 days
Refer-a-Friend with BetMGM Sportsbook
21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. T&Cs apply.
An extra $1,000 in bonus funds per month can be claimed on top of your welcome offer with BetMGM Sportsbook thanks to their refer-a-friend promotion.
Get a friend to create an account with BetMGM sportsbook via your referral link and get them to wager their $50 bonus on any market price -200 or greater.
You’ll then be issued $50 in bonus funds, with you getting to refer up to 20 friends a month, meaning there’s up to $1,000 to be claimed.
The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.