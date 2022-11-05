BetMGM is letting those that sign up using code INQUIRERMGM the chance to claim a huge $1,000 welcome bonus to use on any of their Astros vs. Phillies Game 6 markets.

INQUIRERMGM is the code you’ll be needing to enter at sign-up with BetMGM in order to claim their generous welcome offer, one that allows you to claim a $1,000 risk-free bet to use on any of their World Series Game 6 markets.

All you need to go to get involved is head to their sportsbook via the offer in this piece, create an account using their bonus code, make your first and deposit and place a bet on any of the markets they have to offer for today’s Phillies vs Astros clash.

If this bet goes on to lose, you won’t have to worry, as you’ll be able to get your stake back as a free bet up to a maximum of $1,000, with you then being able to use this free bet on any of their markets offered via their sportsbook.

Astros vs Phillies Game 6 Odds with BetMGM Sportsbook

Team Spread Totals 7 Moneyline Astros (-1.5) +150 Over -105 -143 Phillies (+1.5) -182 Under -115 +120

The Phillies will head into today’s game knowing they absolutely have to win in order to keep their dreams of winning the World Series alive, with Philadelphia down 3-2 going into Game 6 after suffering back-to-back losses in Games 4 and 5.

They’re underdogs, with the bookies siding with Houston given they’re going into this game on a two-game winning run, beating the Phillies 5-0 in Game 4 and 3-2 in Game 5 to put themselves on the brink of World Series glory.

The Phillies will need to come out guns blazing today if they’re to force this series into a Game 7, with the bookies still confident in Houston’s ability to keep Philly at bay today, especially seeing as the Astros are at home.

What is the BetMGM Bonus Code?

BetMGM Bonus Code INQUIRERMGM BetMGM Sportsbook Promo $1,000 Risk-Free Bet Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New Customers only. Must be 21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply

How to use your BetMGM bonus code

Head to BetMGM Sportsbook via the offer in this piece Hit the ‘Register’ button Enter and verify your personal details Enter code INQUIRERMGM when asked to Read the offer’s T&C’s Finish setting up your account Make an initial $10+ deposit Place your first bet risk-free on any Phillies vs Astros Game 6 market If this bet loses, you’ll be given a free bet equal in value to your stake up to $1,000 Free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and must be used within 7 days

Refer-a-Friend with BetMGM Sportsbook

21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. T&Cs apply.

BetMGM’s welcome bonus allows new and current bettors to claim an extra $1,000 in bonus funds per month with their refer-a-friend promo, with you able to claim this on top of your welcome offer.

Just get a friend to make an account with BetMGM sportsbook via your referral link and have them wager their $50 bonus on any market price -200 or greater.

You’ll then be issued $50 in bonus funds, with you getting to refer up to 20 friends a month, meaning there’s up to $1,000 to be claimed.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.