BetMGM is allowing new customers to who sign up with BetMGM’s online sportsbook the chance to claim a huge $1,000 risk-free bet to use on this week’s NFL opening night Thursday Night Football clash with code INQUIRERMGM.

BetMGM is allowing you to place your first bet on Thursday Night Football’s clash between the Bills and Rams risk-free, with you able to bet up to $1,000 risk-free on any market you please.

You will need to enter bonus code INQUIRERMGM during the account creation process in order to claim this offer, one that proves to be one of the most generous you’ll come across related to TNF.

BetMGM offers a huge range of markets for all games, including Thursday’s season opener between Los Angeles and Buffalo, thus you won’t be short of options when using your risk-free bet.

LA Rams vs Buffalo Bills Preview

The Bills head into Thursday night’s clash as the favorites with BetMGM to take home the win, with Buffalo priced at -135 on the moneyline and the Rams at +110.

This comes despite the fact that the Rams are the reigning Super Bowl champions following their win over the Bengals in February, as well as the fact that they have just one player on the injury report in the form of wide receiver Van Jefferson.

They’re without Odell Beckham Jr. following the WR’s entrance into free agency, with there being talk that he may sign back with the Rams for the 2022 campaign.

The Bills have the likes of Von Miller, Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen on their roster, thus it’s easy to see why they’re slight favorites to win the 2022 NFL season opener.

What is the BetMGM Bonus Code?

BetMGM Bonus Code INQUIRERMGM BetMGM Sportsbook Promo $1,000 Risk-Free Bet Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New Customers only. Must be 21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply

How to use your BetMGM Bonus Code

Head to BetMGM Sportsbook via the offer in this piece Hit the ‘Register’ button Enter and verify your personal information Input bonus code INQUIRERMGM when asked to Read the terms and conditions of the offer Finishing setting up your new account Make your first deposit of at least $10 Place your first TNF bet risk-free up to $1,000 If this bet loses, you’ll be given a free bet equal in value to your stake up to $1,000 Free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and expires after 7 days

Refer-a-Friend with BetMGM Sportsbook

21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. T&Cs apply.

BetMGM’s refer-a-friend offer allows users to claim bonus funds by referring their friends to BetMGM sportsbook.

All you need to do is refer a friend to BetMGM Sportsbook via a referral link and get them to make an account with their online sportsbook.

Get your friend to make their first deposit and place their $50 bonus funds on any market at odds of -200 or more.

Once done, you’ll be able to claim $50 in bonus funds to use on whichever sports markets you please.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.